IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa captures fairytale-esque vacation in Franschhoek, South Africa

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are currently on vacation in South Africa. Marissa has documented their trip on Instagram which has included a safari adventure and even a trip to a winery in a small village.

Their trip started with a stop at Franschhoek, a winery located in a small village. She shared photos in the post below that show the picturesque views that the location offers. In her caption, she shared her love for travel and thanked Trevor Lawrence for making these special memories together.

"This place was such a dream! Franschhoek is a little winery village in the western cape province and one of the oldest towns in South Africa! Here we drank lots of wine, soaked in the view by the pool and hung out with lots of peacocks!

"I wish we could’ve stayed longer and visited the small shops and restaurants but it all has so much charm and character! I’m so grateful for this life with you @tlawrence16 and all the amazing adventures we get to take and beautiful places we get to see! Cheers to a lifetime more."

Their trip continued this week with a safari adventure in South Africa, Marissa Lawrence didn't share the exact location of their next stop. Photos on her Instagram stories show the couple getting up close views of elephants, zebras and rhinos.

Marissa Lawrence also noted that they shared the safari adventure with other visitors and spent time getting to know them at dinner that evening.

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa also enjoyed a beach vacation after season

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars showing signs of improvement in 2023, the team failed to make a playoff run in the postseason. After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa jet set off to a beach vacation to decompress.

Marissa Lawrence shared some photos of an unknown beach and beautiful sunsets of the couple enjoying their time away from the football field. In one of her photos, Trevor Lawrence is playing some golf and the couple appears to be enjoying dinner in another photo in her Instagram post.