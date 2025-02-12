IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares sneak peak into baby Shae's nursery

Earlier this year, Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their baby girl, Shae Lynn. The Jacksonville Jaguar and Marissa have kept fans updated about the baby throughout the year, including their happy and stressful moments.

In fact, Marissa seldom shied away from getting real with fans on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Capturing baby Shae's new nursery in images, Marissa shared a few photos through Instagram:

As fans and loved ones spammed her post, Marissa's friend Ozzy Kirk (married to Jaguars WR Christian Kirk) was quick to cheer the new mother as she wrote:

"Baby Shae I love you!!!"

Friends for months, Ozzy is also pregnant with her first child with Christian.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares heartfelt birth story

In another IG post, Marissa shared their emotional journey, recapping their birth story in detail.

For Marissa, it was the hardest but most rewarding experience of her life.

"I do want to use this to encourage moms that you CAN do it! It was such a cool thing to see how God made our bodies capable—to trust Him, to honor Him with my labor. It was a beautiful experience despite the pain, and I’m so grateful I did it. When you’re in the middle of it, you just reach this point where the only way out is through, and all I could do was surrender myself in those moments," Marissa said.

As the NFL 2025 offseason kicks off, one can expect more such content from Marissa and Trevor.

