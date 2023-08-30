IN PHOTOS: Trey Lance’s first practice for Cowboys after surprising trade from 49ers

Trey Lance faced high pressures while with the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise traded several draft picks to be in the position to select him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, injuries hindered him from living up to the hype, playing just eight games in two seasons.

But the former North Dakota State standout gets a fresh start after getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He will start on a clean slate with no heavy expectations bestowed on his shoulders. As he continued his NFL journey, Lance attended his first practice with the NFC East squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trey Lance suits up for his first practice with the Cowboys

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The third-year quarterback went through the motions during his first practice with the Dallas Cowboys. The team’s beat writer for The Athletic, Jon Machota, took some photos of Trey Lance in action.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Harris shared some snapshots of Lance making throws while getting pointers from head coach Mike McCarthy.

Expand Tweet

The two-time NCAA Football Championship Subdivision National Champion played only two games last season due to an ankle injury that required two surgeries. He also started the 2023 preseason with the 49ers on a solid note.

Lance had ten completions for 112 yards and a touchdown in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He followed it up with 12 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a win over the Denver Broncos. The Minnesota native didn’t play in San Francisco’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trey Lance will start the 2023 NFL season as the third-string quarterback in the Cowboys depth chart. Dak Prescott is still the starting play-caller, while Cooper Rush will be the backup.

Trey Lance is channeling some Mamba Mentality

Lance shared with media members in his first interview as a Cowboys player:

“Very excited to be here. First and foremost, just excited to continue to get to know the guys. And obviously, you know, for me, it's just learning, taking it one day at a time. Not really trying to look too far forward or anything like that. But really, right now, just kind of be a sponge and learn and enjoy every day.”

Expand Tweet

His statement mirrors Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality of getting better every day. Therefore, he is ready to learn from everyone, especially Prescott, who has taken him under his wing. Trey Lance shared about the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback:

“He welcomed me with open arms. This morning was the first time I ran into him. But yeah, I mean, that meant a lot to me. I know this business is crazy. But for me, like I said, I'm not looking forward at all. I'm just really trying to take it one day at a time.”

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 976 votes