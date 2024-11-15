IN PHOTOS: Tyker Nubin's girlfriend Farah Alkurdy shows off romantic igloo date with Giants rookie

The New York Giants' second-round draft pick, safety Tyler Nubin, was enjoying his time off as his team will be in action next, against the Bucs, on Nov. 25.

The NY Giants rookie safety's fiancée, Farah Alkurdy, took to Instagram to post an update on their recent date night. She posted a few pictures with the text, "Igloo date," as the couple could be seen spending a romantic date on top of a building.

Farah Alkurdy date night at Igloo bar, NYC with Tyler Nubin

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From the pictures, it can be ascertained that the couple spent their date at Igloo Bar NYC, a rooftop bar at 230 Fifth Avenue, 21st floor, NY. The bar is known for its spherical transparent domes, as seen in the pictures.

Trending

The couple ordered a bottle of champagne and a few eatables, including white marshmallows. Alkurdy was also mesmerized by the city lights as seen from inside the domes, something the place is known for.

Igloo Bar is one of the best places for couples for a date night in the city, as it is quite popular for its city views at night. The domes are available for private booking at a minimum of $2,000 for food and beverage, plus $500 as a rental fee.

Although the domes are heated inside, customers are still advised to bring warm clothes during freezing weather. This explains why Nubin and his future wife were spotted wearing warm jackets.

The couple got engaged earlier this year in June after dating since 2020. An excited Farah took to Instagram to announce the news, posting:

"Perfect day, perfect moment, perfect man, perfect life. Can’t believe the man of my dreams is about to be mine forever. Don’t know what I did to deserve you but I thank God every day that we found each other. I love you LTF, Fiancé.”

Tyler Nubin is proud of Farah Alkurdy's achievement

The couple met each other at the University of Minnesota, where Alkurdy was studying Islamic law at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. The loss of her mother in 2018 due to gastric cancer, followed by more tragic incidents involving racism, prompted her to follow her faith strongly.

Last month, she completed her course and is now a proud attorney. She took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing:

"I was sworn in as an attorney today which means you all get to see my suit pics 😇 Refer to me as counselor from here on out or don’t refer to me at all. 🥰😏"

Nubin, of course, was proud of Alkurdy's achievement, jokingly saying that he was ready to break the law while calling her the hottest lawyer in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.