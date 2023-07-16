IN PHOTOS: Tyler Lockett's wife Lauren shares breathtaking wedding photos with Seahawks WR

Tyler Lockett and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot at a beautiful wedding ceremony. Lauren Jackson, Lockett's wife, shared her happiness on Instagram as she posted beautiful pictures of her wedding.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and the Texas State University graduate dated for four years before he proposed to her last September. Lockett asked her then-girlfriend to marry him by kneeling in front of a huge, illuminating sign that read, "Will you marry me?"

To make the proposal even more romantic, there were white rose petals scattered around them. And now, the wide receiver and his wife celebrated their union with their loved ones.

Lauren shared numerous pictures and videos on her official Instagram Story. The pictures and stories were snapped and documented by their wedding guests. She reposted them and thanked them for attending their wedding.

In the pictures, fans could see a happy Tyler dancing with his wife for the first time. Lauren donned a fabulous wedding dress, which was sparkly and had a high slit at the side of the dress. She also showed off her wedding ring in one of the videos and uploaded a video of them cutting the cake.

Their wedding guests showered them with praise and best wishes as a newlywed couple. Lockett's former teammates, Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf, also attended his wedding.

Tyler Lockett discussed his mental health and virginity in his poetry book

Even though professional athletes get numerous opportunities to get swayed away by various temptations, Tyler Lockett decided he would turn a blind eye to such things. Lockett, who is a devout Christian, once confessed that he was a virgin who was saving himself for marriage.

Being abstinent might be an impossible concept for many in today's world. But Tyler was able to maintain this lifestyle by having a partner who shared similar values as him.

es.pn/33fT86F Here, @TDLockett12 discusses his new poetry book “Reflections”, his mental health and his virginity. It is the shortest, deepest talk with a player in a long time.

"I have a girlfriend and she understands what I’m about and loves God as well. She’s cool with being able to wait until marriage. So, for me, as long as somebody understands what they’re getting into and respects it, that’s all that matters."

Tyler Lockett delved deeper into the subject in his poetry book, "Reflection". The book also talked about his journey with mental health and other sensitive topics.

