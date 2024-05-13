IN PHOTOS: Tyreek Hill goes undercover at Speed Academy training camp

Tyreek Hill is as recognizable as any athlete could be in the NFL. Hence, to give a surprise to the attendees of his Speed Academy training camp in New Jersey, 'Cheetah' donned an outfit laden with makeup to make him unrecognizable.

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver runs a training academy and camps to enhance not only running capabilities but also the catching and tactical skills of youth-level footballers. For his latest camp, Hill had a surprise waiting for the kids. A look resembling Eddie Murphy in ‘The Nutty Professor’.

Tyreek Hill documented the entire process of taking on the persona of D’Squarius Green Jr. a fake name he invented to participate in the camp. The 2020 Super Bowl winner put up a ton of stories on his Instagram after the entire event transpired.

In the first picture, Hill looks his normal self and captioned the story as:

“Before”

Cheetah before the makeup

After strenuous amounts of makeup on his face, 'Cheetah' was looking like a different person. He captioned the story:

“During”

During the makeup process

After the completion of the process with his clothes and dress in order. Hill’s venture ‘Soul Runner’ couldn’t help but compare the speedster with Murphy’s character in ‘The Nutty Professor’.

“They had @cheetah lookin like the nutty professor”

Here’s a picture of Hill’s character in action with the caption:

“Name this camper”

The disguise on the field

However, the Dolphins WR couldn’t keep the charade going for long as the participants figured out almost instantly that it was him in disguise. Nevertheless, everyone involved had a ton of fun.

Tyreek Hill is a jokester

This isn’t even the first time Tyreek Hill has gone undercover. As recently as a month ago, Hill surprised the residents of Miami by disguising himself as an old man. Hill’s humorous nature is not only scripted but shines through in normal interactions as well.

A week ago, Hill was spotted by a fan at a gas station, refueling his McLaren 720. In this funny interaction, Hill’s response to the nature of his profession was:

"I'm a plumber, bro"

Tyreek Hill has time and again proved that he has a loyal fanbase across the state lines, not only due to his exceptional plays but also through his good-natured humor.

Hill finished the 2023-24 season, his eighth in the NFL, with 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, and 13 touchdowns for the Dolphins.