IN PHOTOS: Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro pose for stunning pregnancy shoot

While Tyreek Hill will welcome his 11th child, the Miami Dolphins WR's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is expecting her first with the NFL star. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 38-week-pregnant Vaccaro shared glimpses of her maternity shoot with Hill and captioned the post:

"Grateful for this beautiful journey and the love that surrounds us."

Two of the four pictures showed Hill embracing Vaccaro's belly. The other two showed Hill reading a children’s book titled "With My Daddy" while Vaccaro looked on smilingly.

Hill wore a white sweater and beige pants, while Vaccaro wore a silky cream outfit.

Vaccaro teased the news of her pregnancy in May 2024. She posted an ultrasound scan of a fetus inside the womb on Instagram and added a red heart emoji without tagging Hill.

Keeta Vaccaro teases possible pregnancy with Dolphins star Tyreek Hill (Image via @keeta_vaccaro/IG)

This came eight months after she got hitched in a private ceremony with Hill on Nov. 8, 2023, in Travis County, Texas. Two months later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl at a grand gender reveal party.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill went on a babymoon

In the second week of October, the Miami Dolphins WR and his pregnant wife went on a babymoon to Europe. Their first stop was London, after which both headed to France.

The trip, which was planned during the Dolphins' bye week, coincided with Category 3 Hurricane, Milton, which made landfall in Florida on Oct. 9 while the couple was away.

"Enjoying the lovely weather in London, but keeping Florida in my thoughts with the hurricane approaching. Sending love and hope for everyone’s safety," Vaccaro wrote in her IG post as she posted one photo from a five-star, The Peninsula London.

Although things look quite amicable now between the two, in January 2024, things were on the verge of turning ugly.

There were allegedly rumors about Tyreek Hill filing for divorce from Keeta. However, one month later, in February 2024, the petition was withdrawn after they reportedly reconciled.

