Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro teases pregnancy with Dolphins superstar

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro might be expecting a baby together. Though Vaccaro and the Miami Dolphins star have yet to make an official announcement, the former seemed to hint at it via Instagram.

Active on social media, with over 80,000 followers on Instagram, Vaccaro makes sure to keep her followers updated.

On Wednesday, Vacarro shared the story of an ultrasound, adding a small heart to go with it. Not tagging the Dolphins wide receiver in the story, Keeta Hill added the song "Closer" by Goapele to it.

Keeta Vaccaro teases possible pregnancy with Dolphins star Tyreek Hill (Image via @keeta_vaccaro/IG)

A few weeks ago, Vaccaro updated fans about their vacation, sharing photos of their offseason downtime.

"Hills on Vacay," Keeta Vaccaro wrote in her caption.

The couple was by the sea, walking hand in hand, as Vaccaro captured small clips of their vacation.

Tyreek Hill on vacation with his wife Keeta Vaccaro (Image via @keeta_vaccaro/IG)

That being said, Vaccaro and Hill seemed to keep the location and exact date of their vacation private.

Furthermore, Hill has three children with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal: Zev Carter (2015) and twins Nakeem and Nyla (2019). While on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Hill hinted at having 10 kids.

"You play offense, but off the field, you're the all-time leading tackler. You've got 10 kids. You're just a family man!" the host asked.

Hill didn't deny the claims made.

His other son, Tyreek Hill Jr., was reportedly born later in 2019.

Tyreek Hill's domestic altercation: Was the Dolphins WR arrested?

Tyreek Hill has certainly had an interesting few months.

Beginning with his house burning down, reports later hinted at Hill and Keeta Vaccaro possibly filing for divorce. The couple hasn't made any public statements about the divorce rumors and even appeared at the NFL Honors together.

In January, reports stated that the police were called to Hill's house.

Apparently, Vaccaro was on the phone with her cousin, who heard Hill argue with her sister. Worried, they called the police. The wide receiver allegedly hit Vaccaro with a cigar after the couple were reportedly arguing about a post-nuptial.

However, since there was no evidence of a crime, Hill was not arrested.