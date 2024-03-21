IN PHOTOS: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta stuns in flawless B&W photoshoot

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is an entrepreneur who shares fashion, wellness and lifestyle tips on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared two photos from a photoshoot she did.

The black-and-white photos were shot by photographer Benjamin Sar.

"Whatever you do, do it with Passion."

Keeta is dressed in all black and even sported a leather jacket for one of the looks.

In all of the photos, she has a stoic appearance and is looking right at the camera.

"Excellence is not an act but a habit," she wrote in the caption.

Keeta didn't mention where these photos were taken or if any brand collaborated.

Why were the police called to Tyreek Hill's house?

Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta, have had a tumultuous few months. The home in Miami nearly burned down and then weeks later there were reports that the couple filed for divorce. Neither commented on the divorce and since then they have made appearances together at the Pro Bowl and the NFL Honors in Las Vegas.

This week, the Miami Herald reported that in January 2024, police were called to Tyreek Hill's home for a domestic violence dispute.

Keeta Vaccaro was reportedly on the phone with her cousin and she and Hill began yelling at each other. The cousin was worried and called 9-1-1, who arrived at Hill's home a short time later.

According to the Miami Herald, Hill allegedly hit Vaccaro with his cigar following a verbal dispute. Tyreek Hill reportedly got into a confrontation with Keeta Vaccaro when he wanted her to sign a post-nuptial agreement.

Vaccaro told the police she felt as if she was being pressured into signing the documents and that is what started the altercation.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was not arrested because police did not see any evidence that either party was injured or that a crime had been committed.