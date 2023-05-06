In Photos: Tyreek Hill spotted with Pierre Gasly, F1 drivers ahead of Miami GP 

WR Tyreek Hill was an unexpected star at the Miami Grand Pix this weekend.

Formula One set up house at the Miami Dolphins' home turf, the Hard Rock Stadium. The wide receiver showed up as a crew member of Alpine's crew, chatting with Pierre Gasly during the event.

In fact, Hill even spoke on the team's radio.

Adding on to the fun, Gasly and Hill also participated in a reflex drill of their own.

Image Credit: @BleacherReport Twitter

While Gasly's speed was unmatchable, Hill did a pretty solid job at catching the tennis balls. Though he almost faltered once or twice, the Dolphins star made sure to show off his reflexes.

Image credit: @alpinef1team official IG

The team couldn't help but add a few shots of Tyreek at the event, also wearing the Alpine gear and merch for the day.

Image Credit: Tyreek Hill official Instagram (@cheetah)

Hill shared a few shots through his own Instagram account, enjoying the day with Alpine as a crew member and as an NFL star attending.

Not only does this promise a better, bigger future, but also hints at increasing ties between the Dolphins and F1. Apart from Tyreek Hill, players like Tua Tagovailoa and Jaelen Philips also spent times with the drivers on Thursday.

Tyreek Hill hopes to perform with the Miami Dolphins

Despite their Super Bowl win, Hill believed the Kansas City Chiefs weren't the correct fit for him. Apparently, the WR wanted to maximize his potential. While on the podcast, "It Needed to Be Said," Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus said:

“We felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all his ability and talent.”

He also wanted a record-breaking contract, which the KC Chiefs front office did not agree on. The comparison was Davante Adams, who had signed a $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. He ended up signing his record-breaking deal with the team, which was $120 million for four years with $72.2 million guaranteed.

As the 2023 season approaches, one can expect Hill to aim for another Super Bowl. While the last season showcased excellent effort, Tagovailoa's injuries affected their campaign. With the 25-year-old QB healthy again, one can expect a better season out of the team.

Furthermore, the Dolphins also added cb Jalen Ramsey to their team this offseason, making sure to better their defense.

