Tyreek Hill has a not-so-polite epithet towards his former team.

Over six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill established himself as one the best wide receivers in the NFL, winning Super Bowl LIV and making the Pro Bowl every season he was there. But last season, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Then the Chiefs won another Super Bowl anyway, and Hill apparently does not like it. He recently appeared in a short clip with YouTuber Deestroying, where he called his former teammates a vulgar term:

Kansas City Qu**fs

One of the Dolphins' opponents in the upcoming season will be the Chiefs, which is sure to generate plenty of headlines, especially since the former will be the visiting team. While the exact date of the matchup is still unknown, how Hill fares against the latter could determine his team's fate in a stacked AFC.

Why did Tyreek Hill want out of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Despite playing a crucial role in their first Super Bowl title since 1969, Hill had felt that the Chiefs had not been using him to his full potential. Speaking on his podcast 'It Needed to Be Said', his agent Drew Rosenhaus said:

“We felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all his ability and talent.”

Hill had actually wanted to stay with Kansas City, but the front office would not budge on his demand for a record-breaking contract. Specifically, he wanted to earn as much as, if not more than Davante Adams, who was coming off agreeing a $141.25 million contract for five years in Las Vegas.

Rosenhaus had addressed this concern to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who had other ideas:

“If they didn’t wanna do that type of deal then we would get them a blockbuster trade. I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring great compensation,” Rosenhaus said. “I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually.”

Hill was eventually traded to the Dolphins for five draft picks. Immediately afterward, he received his record-breaking $120 million deal for four years, with $72.2 million guaranteed.

It will be interesting to see how Chiefs Kingdom welcome their former superstar back to Arrowhead next season.

