IN PHOTOS: Will Howard recaps White House visit ft. Donald Trump with 3-word message ahead of Steelers rookie camp

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard posted photos on Tuesday recalling his visit to the White House on April 14. The Ohio State Buckeyes were honored for their national championship win over Notre Dame in January.

Howard wore a sharp black suit, posing alongside other players and featuring moments from the event, which was also attended by U.S. President Donald Trump. He captioned the Instagram carousel with a brief three-word message.

“Lost DC Files,” Howard wrote.

A native of Pennsylvania, Howard didn’t receive offers from in-state programs like Penn State or Pittsburgh. Instead, he started his college career at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State, where he played a key role in leading the Buckeyes to a national championship and amassed over 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. However, he was not selected until the sixth round, with several quarterbacks with lesser resumes taken before him.

Shortly after being drafted, Howard called Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to request the team’s playbook, according to Devin Jackson of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He’ll report to rookie minicamp on May 9-11, as reported by Slippery Rock Athletics’ post confirming another invitee, defensive back Eddie Faulkner IV.

With limited expectations and a late draft selection, Howard faces a challenging path to securing a roster spot.

Why Will Howard dropped to Round 6

Will Howard was projected to go higher in the 2025 NFL draft, ranked No. 102 on the NFL mock draft database consensus big board. However, he fell to the sixth round.

The 33rd Team’s analyst, Steve Palazzolo, pointed to inconsistency as the primary concern. Despite leading Ohio State to a national title, Howard struggled with accuracy at times and showed limitations in arm strength. Palazzolo also noted the advantages the quarterback had, playing with top-tier offensive talent like Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith.

“I don’t know if there’s anything specific, fatal as far as the flaw, it’s just inconsistency," Palazzolo said on Thursday, via 93.7 The Fan. "The same description can be used on (Jalen) Milroe.”

Following the draft, Howard made a strong early impression with Pittsburgh's staff. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin referenced his leadership and output during the Buckeyes' playoff run as key attributes. Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden, speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, praised the rookie’s potential and called him a value pick for Pittsburgh.

