In Photos: Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy attends Titans game first thing after Nashville move

Will Levis, the backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, and his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, made the decision to move to Nashville.

Duddy posted a video on Instagram showcasing her time in Pennsylvania and saying goodbye to the state. She described the move as bittersweet and shared pictures of their departure from Pennsylvania.

As soon as she and her boyfriend arrived in Nashville, they were ready to make moves. While Will Levis took part in the Titans preseason games against the New England Patriots, his girlfriend stunned her fans by showing off her game-day outfit.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy's Instagram Story

She was present at the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend. Along with donning Titans merch, she attended a fun concert by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Will Levis failed to secure the QB2 spot with the Tennessee Titans

Will Levis, selected as a quarterback by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has unexpectedly found himself trailing Malik Willis on the team's depth chart.

This development has taken many fans by surprise, as they initially anticipated Levis to be a superior option to Willis. Fans turned to Reddit to tease Levis for lagging behind Willis, despite Willis' rookie season struggles.

Levis falling behind Malik Willis on the Titans' depth chart has significant implications for the team's quarterback situation. It suggests that the coaching staff does not have a high level of confidence in Levis and sees Willis as a more promising option. This raises questions about Will Levis' readiness to contribute as a backup and potential future starter.

It also brings into question the status of the current starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill has struggled at times, and the Titans using early draft picks on quarterbacks in back-to-back years indicates that they may be exploring options for the future.

If Levis is unable to surpass Willis on the depth chart, it could mean that Willis is viewed as the preferred backup option and potential successor to Tannehill.

Overall, Will Levis' fall behind Willis adds uncertainty to the Titans' quarterback situation and suggests that the team is actively assessing their options at the position.

