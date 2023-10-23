IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson and girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno enjoy time at Corn Maze and Pumpkin Fest during Jets bye week

Zach Wilson and the New York Jers have had a rather rough 2023 campaign so far.

The third overall pick of 2021 was supposed to be demoted to backup, behnd one-time Super Bowl winner and multiple-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired in a monumental trade with the Green Bay Packers.

However, on his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers tore his Achilles' tendon.

As a result, Wilson was forced back into action. While the Jets won on Monday night, they lost their next three. However, they regained some monentum ahead of their bye week, beating the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday marked the New York Jets' rest period, and what better way for Zach Wilson than to attend Cornbelly's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest in his home state of Utah.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno and his mother Lisa:

What Zach Wilson, Jets should expect vs. Giants on return

Defeating the then-unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles was a massive achievement for the New York Jets, and more specifically Zach Wilson, who said:

“This is a big win for us. This is an unbelievable team that I think you guys saw, that was a good team on that side of the ball and those guys did a great job up front.

"They did a great job in their secondary making it tough on us, not giving us easy ones. We needed that win, and I thought all the guys kept fighting. Everyone kept fighting.”

When they return to the field for Week 8, the Jets will face one of their most hated foes: their interconference rival Giants, who play in the same market.

Big Blue has seemingly fallen back to earth after a shocking playoff run in 2022. However, it's coming off a much needed win 14-7 defeat of the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which should cause concerns for Gang Green.

Tyrod Taylor has been leading them in place of Daniel Jones, who's sitting in IR with a neck injury sustained during the 31-16 loss at the Miami Dolphins. He has two touchdowns against no interceptions and a fumble.

Wilson, meanwhile, has had four scores against five picks and three fumbles (one lost).