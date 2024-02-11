IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson and girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno relax with snowy Utah vacation

After visiting Bora Bora last month, Zach Wilson and his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, spent their winter vacation in Park City, Utah. While it’s a different experience from the French Polynesian destination, the couple still had a gala with family and friends.

Dellanno shared photos from their snowy adventure on Instagram with the caption:

“took a trip to the snow!”

Here are a few of them.

Nicolette Delanno enjoyed her winter vacation in Utah

Zach Wilson isn’t new to this experience because he is from Draper, Utah, an hour’s drive from Park City. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft went to Corner Canyon High School in Draper before attending Brigham Young University in Provo.

He started gaining attention from NFL scouts after tallying 247 completions for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions during his junior season. Wilson added 286 rushing yards and ten touchdowns for the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Wilson and Dellanno started dating in June 2022. They were first seen in public at a New York Yankees game. Before they got together, his high-school sweetheart, Abbey Gile, accused him of sleeping with his mother’s best friend.

Zach Wilson’s girlfriend is a competitive dancer from New Jersey and attended James Madison University. She designs dresses for Morgan & Co.

Will Zach Wilson remain with the New York Jets?

Expectations were wildly different from reality during the 2023 New York Jets season. Their supporters thought Aaron Rodgers would lead them to the postseason while Zach Wilson learned the ropes as his backup.

Unfortunately, Wilson was thrust into the spotlight after the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. As a result, the Jets limped to a 7-10 record and were out of playoff contention.

After three seasons with New York’s AFC team, their top brass is actively offering him for a trade. However, they might not get a good haul in return because of his numbers. The Jets went 4-7 in the games he started.

While his completion percentage (60.1) was a career-high, he threw for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He didn’t have a rushing touchdown but had a career-high 211 rushing yards.

The 2024 NFL season will be the final year of Zach Wilson’s rookie-scale contract. The Jets won’t exercise his fifth-year option, which would allow him to negotiate with any team after next season. Hence, they are trying to trade him, hoping to get some assets in return.

Wilson has a 57% career completion rate for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He led the league in lost fumbles this season with seven.