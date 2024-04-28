IN PHOTOS: Zak Zinter's sister Kierstyn stands proud as Browns pick Michigan guard 

Michigan Wolverines offensive guard Zak Zinter was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 85th pick on Friday night. He celebrated the special night alongside his entire family at home, and his sister, Kierstyn, gave her Instagram followers a look at the night.

Kierstyn Zinter shared a few photos while showing her excitement and pride for her brother's next chapter with the Browns.

"Cleveland 🔜."

Kierstyn's photos showed the offensive guard taking a phone call and then sitting on the couch after hearing his name called while confetti fell all around him.

Zinter got the call from the Cleveland Browns and then heard his name called on the broadcast.

Another photo was of the siblings along with their brother, Preston, and parents Tiffany and Paul. Kierstyn took her brother's new Browns hat at one point and posed for a photo.

The entire Zinter family celebrating Zak's NFL draft moment.

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that Zinter will bring his block skills and winning ways from the Michigan Wolverines after going 11-6, with their playoff run ended in the wild-card round, last season.

Zak Zinter doesn't have any hard feelings with new Browns teammate Michael Hall Jr.

Zak Zinter's collegiate career ended earlier than he had hoped. The 23-year-old broke his leg in November during the annual rivalry game against Ohio State.

The injury occurred when Michael Hall Jr., the defensive tackle for Ohio State, pushed into Zinter, breaking his leg in two places. Hall and Zinter are now teammates as the Browns drafted both former Big Ten players.

During his first press availability, Zak Zinter said that during the predraft process, he spoke with Hall on several occasions. He said he doesn't have any hard feelings towards the defensive tackle about the incident:

"He's a great dude, and it's football," Zinter said. "You know, stuff happens when we're playing in the trenches, but I'm fired up, and I think everything happens for a reason. So, just kind of a full-circle moment for that to happen, and now we're going to be teammates."

While the two were enemies throughout their collegiate careers, they will now be allies in hopes of leading the Browns to the top of the AFC.