IN PIC: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off no makeup look posing in beige athleisure wear after welcoming son

Rookie Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars secured a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Monday night. After the game, Hunter's wife, Leanna, shared a mirror selfie.In the photo, she can be seen without makeup while standing in front of her vanity. The new mom showed off her physique in a two-piece beige shapewear outfit. Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna, showed off her physique in shapewear. (Photo via Leanna Lenee's Instagram Story)Hunter had a solid game in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the offensive side of the ball he had three catches for 64 yards which included a 44-yard catch in double coverage. On the defensive side of the ball he had one pass defended and two tackles. Leanna and Travis Hunter announced the birth of their first child, a son, in August. The couple who got married in May, kept the news of her pregnancy out of the public eye until he arrived. The couple also hasn't announced their son's name. The couple announced the birth of their son on their YouTube channel titled, &quot;Travis and Leanna.&quot;Travis Hunter and wife Leanna shared first TikTok with infant sonTravis Hunter and his wife Leanna haven't shown many photos or videos of their infant son. Last week the couple shared a video on TikTok in which their son made a cameo.The couple participated in a viral social media trend where the man picks up his partner from behind. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his wife were in their living room as she held their infant son. He then picked up her and the baby together high into the air while she was in the sitting position. The Jaguars rookie two-way star is having quite the year both on the field and off. He was drafted with the second overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars just months after he won the Heisman Trophy. He then got married and welcomed his first child all before he kicked off his rookie season in the National Football League.