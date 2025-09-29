Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee has 4-word reaction after Jaguars WR/CB shines in 26-21 vs. 49ers

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, took to social media to celebrate her husband's Week 4 victory with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Instagram, she shared a story of the 2024 Heisman winner in which we see him making an acrobatic catch against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lenne accompanied the caption with a four-word message that read:

"& the jags win,"

Leanna Lenee's IG story

The Jaguars managed to secure a 21-26 victory over the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Despite not scoring any touchdowns, Travis Hunter had a decent game in Week 4. He put up 42 receiving yards while catching three of the five passes that were targeted at him.

On defense, he had two total tackles while focusing mainly on offense. With this victory, the Jaguars now have a two-game winning streak. Hunter played in the first three games as well. As a wide receiver, he has 76 receiving yards. As a cornerback, he has recorded nine total tackles with one pass defended.

Hunter also took strides in his personal life this offseason. He got married to Leanna Lenee in May. Last month, the couple welcomed their first baby together and took their first steps towards the journey of parenthood.

Ryan Clark shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball for the Jaguars

Since his draft process, Hunter has always reiterated his desire to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the league. The Jaguars fulfilled this desire by utilizing him on both defense and offense.

However, Ryan Clark believes that this strategy might just end up harming the rookie. In a tweet he shared on X, he talked about how the team has to make up their mind about where they want to use Travis Hunter. He stated that focusing on one position will help him develop better as a player. Clark also shared his personal opinion on what position the rookie should play.

"Travis Hunter & the Jaguars need to make a decision," Clark said. "He will be more impactful full time on one side than moonlighting on both. I rather have him every snap as 1 thing to make a play than hope the chance coms when I choose to have him out there as 2. BTW. It should be on defense."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Travis Hunter &amp; the Jaguars need to make a decision. He will be more impactful full time on one side than moonlighting on both. I rather give him every snap as 1 thing to make a play than hope the chance comes when I choose to have him out there as 2. BTW. It should be defense.

The Jaguars are next scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6 at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.

