“This is wrong”: Deshaun Watson’s coach slams Jaguars’ Travis Hunter workload strategy after lack of production for WR/CB

Liam Coen isn’t utilizing Travis Hunter’s skillset enough.That’s according to Quincy Avery, who blasted the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach for how he’s utilized the two-way college star early into his first NFL season. Avery has been Deshaun Watson’s longtime private quarterback coach for years.“Whatever the plan was with Travis Hunter is wrong,” says Avery.“Drafting someone at 2 to not really play offense and not really play defense is so silly.”While the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall draft pick in 2025 has played both ways, the Jags are being very cautious not to overwork him, perhaps a little too cautious. In three regular-season games this year, Hunter’s been targeted 16 times offensively, making 10 catches for 76 yards. On the opposite side of the ball, he’s registered nine defensive tackles while defending just one pass.Avery isn’t the only one believing Hunter’s talents are being wasted so far. Deion Sanders was his coach at the University of Colorado last season and says:“They’re not using him enough.”On offense he’s averaging 7.6 yards per catch with a pair of first downs. Six of his tackles on defense have been solo efforts.While it’s felt like he’s the forgotten man, the Jaguars are 2-1 to begin the season, earning their second victory last weekend over the Houston Texans 17-10. They didn’t get their second win of the season last year until Week 7. It’s still early, but they currently find themselves in a playoff position.Jags must “do a better job” of helping HunterThere’s still a lot of growth to be done on Hunter’s part, and even his coach admits, the staff need to improve when it comes to his progression.“I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways,” admitted Coen.He adds that they need to put him in better positions to be successful and enable him to thrive. Hunter has a lot to learn about playing both ways in the NFL, but his coach doesn’t want to overload him too much with information too quickly.“I don’t think it’s fair right now to say, ‘hey dude, go learn Z [receiver], and X, and 12, and this and that,” said Coen.Last weekend, Hunter saw more time covering receivers than he did catching passes. The trend may continue on Sunday when the Jaguars take on the San Francisco 49ers.The Niners lead the league in passing, averaging 271.3 yards per game. Ricky Pearsall is third in the NFL for receiving yards with 281 yards.