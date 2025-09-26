  • home icon
  "This is wrong": Deshaun Watson's coach slams Jaguars' Travis Hunter workload strategy after lack of production for WR/CB

"This is wrong": Deshaun Watson's coach slams Jaguars' Travis Hunter workload strategy after lack of production for WR/CB

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:47 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Liam Coen isn’t utilizing Travis Hunter’s skillset enough.

That’s according to Quincy Avery, who blasted the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach for how he’s utilized the two-way college star early into his first NFL season. Avery has been Deshaun Watson’s longtime private quarterback coach for years.

“Whatever the plan was with Travis Hunter is wrong,” says Avery.
“Drafting someone at 2 to not really play offense and not really play defense is so silly.”
While the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall draft pick in 2025 has played both ways, the Jags are being very cautious not to overwork him, perhaps a little too cautious. In three regular-season games this year, Hunter’s been targeted 16 times offensively, making 10 catches for 76 yards. On the opposite side of the ball, he’s registered nine defensive tackles while defending just one pass.

Avery isn’t the only one believing Hunter’s talents are being wasted so far. Deion Sanders was his coach at the University of Colorado last season and says:

“They’re not using him enough.”

On offense he’s averaging 7.6 yards per catch with a pair of first downs. Six of his tackles on defense have been solo efforts.

While it’s felt like he’s the forgotten man, the Jaguars are 2-1 to begin the season, earning their second victory last weekend over the Houston Texans 17-10. They didn’t get their second win of the season last year until Week 7. It’s still early, but they currently find themselves in a playoff position.

Jags must “do a better job” of helping Hunter

There’s still a lot of growth to be done on Hunter’s part, and even his coach admits, the staff need to improve when it comes to his progression.

“I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways,” admitted Coen.
He adds that they need to put him in better positions to be successful and enable him to thrive. Hunter has a lot to learn about playing both ways in the NFL, but his coach doesn’t want to overload him too much with information too quickly.

“I don’t think it’s fair right now to say, ‘hey dude, go learn Z [receiver], and X, and 12, and this and that,” said Coen.
Last weekend, Hunter saw more time covering receivers than he did catching passes. The trend may continue on Sunday when the Jaguars take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners lead the league in passing, averaging 271.3 yards per game. Ricky Pearsall is third in the NFL for receiving yards with 281 yards.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
