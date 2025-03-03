In Pics: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey joins teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk for star-studded night at SNL’s 50th anniversary

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 03, 2025 16:43 GMT
George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk
Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk (Image via Getty)

The 49ers' star players Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk had a great time during the NFL offseason in New York. On Sunday, Kittle shared a post on his Instagram account, giving a rare glimpse to his fans about his outing in New York while celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

He posted several pictures of his outing along with an eight-word caption describing his excitement. The 49ers trio posed for a picture in front of the shooting set.

Sharing the post, Kittle wrote:

"12 hours in New York, it’s Saturday night live!!!"

For the SNL 50th anniversary celebration, Christian McCaffrey stunned in an all-black outfit, while Kyle styled in a cream jacket over a white shirt and jeans. Kittle, twinning with a black outfit, paired it up with a green jacket.

McCaffrey and Juszczyk reacted to Kittle's post in the comment section. McCaffrey wrote:

"How bout it"
Christian McCaffrey commented on George Kittle&#039;s Instagram post/@gkittle
Christian McCaffrey commented on George Kittle's Instagram post/@gkittle
"Night for the books, "Juszczyk commented.
Kyle Juszczyk commented on George Kittle&#039;s Instagram post/@gkittle
Kyle Juszczyk commented on George Kittle's Instagram post/@gkittle

Kyle and McCaffrey also reshared the post on their Instagram stories.

Still from Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s Instagram story /@christianmccaffrey@juicecheck44
Still from Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk's Instagram story /@christianmccaffrey@juicecheck44

George Kittle reacts to his fellow 49ers teammate's trade

The NFL offseason comes with moments of joy and sorrow for the NFL teams as they work on finalizing their rosters. Last week, San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders.

The receiver reportedly requested the trade following the completion of the 2024 season, and finally, the team agreed to trade him in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Samuel shared an emotional reel bidding farewell to the team on his Instagram account. Kittle reshared that on his Instagram stories along with the caption:

"My brother! Go be great!"
Even Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reacted to the trade by jumping into the comment section of Samuel's post. She wrote:

"We’re always team Deebo in this house!"
Kyle Juszczyk&#039;s wife, Kristin commented on Deebo Samuel&#039;s Instagram post@ 1deebosr
Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin commented on Deebo Samuel's Instagram post@ 1deebosr

Deebo Samuel was a member of the San Francisco 49ers since 2019. Moving forward, he would join the Washington Commanders.

