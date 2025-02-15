In Pics: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has the sweetest Valentine's Day wish for wife Olivia Culpo

Valentine's Day is a time for NFL stars to renew their commitment to their better halves and 49ers star Christian McCaffrey had a heartfelt post for Olivia Culpo. The running back posted a montage of pictures on Instagram to share his love for his wife. It began with the two of them together looking resplendent in black and white contrast combination.

Ad

It then focused on Olivia Culpo and their pet dog before presenting a picture of the couple on the boat. The final image showed the day of their wedding in black and white. He then captioned it with the following remark with a heart emoji at the end.

"Happy Valentines Day My Love"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Valentine's Day has special significance for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey's Instagram message was reminiscent of Olivia Culpo's confession of her love for the NFL star. The two reportedly got together in 2019 but did not become official until a year later, when they attended the NFL Honors together in Miami in 2020. However, it was on Valentine's Day that year that she came out to the world about her love for him.

Ad

The montage was similar to what the 49ers running back posted yesterday with a photo of the couple followed by a single photo of their partner. It was then followed by images of their time together, and Olivia Culpo wrote on Instagram,

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world."

Ad

Much like Christian McCaffrey in 2025, she followed that up with multiple heart emojis.

Ad

Since this post, they have gotten married and Christian McCaffrey has been in a different situation since he began his NFL career. While struggling with the Panthers, he has been a phenomenon since moving to San Francisco in 2022. The high point came in 2023 when he became the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and was crucial in the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl.

However, 2024 was a season that harked back to his worst times in Carolina, with multiple injuries and the team's failure to reach the playoffs. The running back will be hoping for a change of fortunes when the new season rolls along. In the meantime, he has Olivia Culpo to be his constant partner in his personal life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.