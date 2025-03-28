In Pics: Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Quinton Bell escape to paradise for a Bahamas offseason getaway

Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Quinton Bell had some fun in the sun with their families on a recent vacation. The three, along with their significant others and children, traveled to the Bahamas for an offseason getaway.

Photos from the trip were shared on Instagram by Brooke Lewis, the fiancee of Bell. In one photo shared by Mayfield's wife, Emily, the three couples posed for a dockside photo with the sunset painting the sky behind them.

Baker and Emily's daughter Kova Tua and Annah Tagovailoa's son Ace were also in the photo.

Photos from Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Quinton Bell's vacation (image credit: instagram/emilymayfield)

In Lewis' carousel of photos, one snap included the three couples once again, this time enjoying some fun in the water.

Additional photo shared by Quinton Bell's fiancee Brooke on Instagram (image credit: instagram/brookelweisss)

The three NFL players will begin their workouts in May.

Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa seen dancing and singing on yacht

The photos of their Bahamas getaway weren't the first glimpse NFL fans saw of Tua Tagovailoa and Baker Mayfield's trip. On Monday, a video circulated on social media of the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks singing Miley Cyrus' hit song "Party in the USA" while dancing on a yacht.

The QBs, along with their wives and children, laughed and enjoyed the carefree lifestyle.

The two QBs may now be playing for in-state rivals in the NFL but they have known each other since 2018. Mayfield, who was the QB for the Oklahoma Sooners, faced Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl. The 13-0 Crimson Tide defeated the 12-1 Sooners and Alabama went on to win the national championship.

Mayfield is preparing for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has led the team to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa is looking to find consistency with his Miami Dolphins and hoping to avoid concussions next season.

