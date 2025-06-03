In Pics: Bills' Dawson Knox and wife Alexandra take time off to enjoy 'sweet weekend' beachside before minicamp

Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra, shared some adorable pictures of her weekend outing with her husband. On Monday, she posted a two-snap on her Instagram account.

Along with the snaps, Alexandra also penned down a sweet caption in which she talked about her beach outing. She shared a picture with the Bills star and another picture of the beach. Sharing the post, Mrs. Knox wrote:

"Nothing beats a sweet weekend at the beach"

Alexandra Knox posted romantic pictures of her and her husband enjoying an outing. She wore a comfortable dark olive dress, which paired nicely with a light green hoodie. Her husband posed, hugging her in a comfortable white t-shirt and black shorts. He also wore a white cap. Both of them were seen barefoot on the beach.

Dawson Knox has been having a good time with his wife during the offseason. Moreover, in a few days, the pair will celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Dawson and Alexandra tied the knot on June 30, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. The pair announced the good news by sharing a joint post on July 2, 2024, on Instagram and in the caption, Alexandra wrote:

"6.30.2024. The best day of our lives. Mr. & Mrs. Knox ♥️ Matthew 19:6"

They got married in a beautiful location surrounded by greenery and water in the background. Alexandra wore a white bridal gown which had the printed design of flowers, while she also carried a long veil. Meanwhile, the NFL star donned a black blazer over a white shirt and black pants.

Dawson Knox's wife Alexandra shared a rare glimpse of her "New Zealand" trip

On May 6, Alexandra Knox posted a few pictures, sharing her traveling experience with her fans on Instagram, where she boasts a total of 233K followers. She shared the snaps of her New Zealand trip, sharing the beautiful snaps of the mountains, lakes and also a picture with her husband.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"Traveling the world & experiencing life’s highs with your best friend by your side is truly one of life’s greatest gifts. 🤍 New Zealand archives 💌"

Dawson Knox's wife posted an adorable picture of the couple in the post. She posted a selfie of them exploring the mountains. The NFL star was styled in a black t-shirt and a white cap, while she wore a full-sleeve black top and olive shorts with boots.

