In Pics: Bo Nix and wife Izzy enjoy offseason in Vatican City

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife Izzy are enjoying the offseason by doing some traveling. Early Wednesday morning, Izzy Nix shared an Instagram story of their current stop on their European vacation.

Ad

The couple can be seen posing for a couple at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. In another photo, she shared a glimpse of the picturesque ceiling inside St. Peter's.

Bo Nix and wife Izzy at the Vatican. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The stop in Vatican City was a few days after the couple visited the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. Izzy Nix then shared that they arrived in Florence, Italy, just a few hours after their most recent stop, as they experience all the key spots in Italy.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo Nix and wife Izzy traveled to Mexico alongside Broncos teammates

Bo Nix had an impressive rookie season for the Denver Broncos. After being drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record while throwing 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. Along the way, he bonded with some of his teammates, including fellow quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

Ad

After being eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card round, the Broncos began their offseason. Nix and his wife Izzy first enjoyed downtime in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Stidham and his wife Kennedy, Wilson and his fiancée Nicolette, and Mike McGlinchey and his wife Brooke.

Izzy Nix documented the trip with an Instagram post, calling it the ending of the 2024 NFL season. The couples can be seen enjoying time on the beach, on a boat and enjoying classic cuisine in the seaside location on the western coast of Mexico.

Ad

"Closed out the season in Cabo ☀️💛!!!!!!!"-Izzy Nix wrote

The three quarterbacks spent a lot of time together last offseason. As seen in Instagram posts, they would have weekly dinners alongside their significant others. While Jarrett Stidham remains with the Denver Broncos heading into the 2025 NFL season, Nix will be without another familiar face. Quarterback Zach Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Miami Dolphins last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.