In Pics: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia joins KC leaders to back Police Foundation Gala

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, attended a charity event organized by the Kansas City Police Foundation. Tavia took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the event on Feb 28th. She thanked the organizers and other guests in her caption as she wrote:

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to serve as honorary chairs for the KC Police Foundation Gala. Rob Riggle was a phenomenal emcee—always finding ways to give back to KC!—and our keynote speaker, Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s Chief Security Officer, delivered a powerful and inspiring message. We are proud to support the KCPD and deeply grateful for their dedication to keeping our community safe.💙” Tavia wrote.

It was the 11th edition of the ‘A Call for BackUp’ annual event of Police Foundation Kansas City, the only non-profit organization aimed at raising funds for the safety programs of the police department. The event on Feb 28th was held at Muehlebach Tower, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, where Clark and Tavia were invited as honorary chairs of the night. A tribute was planned for the victims of last year’s Super Bowl parade shooting, including brave officers.

Tavia also mentioned other speakers at the event and thanked them for their presence. She wrote,

“A huge thank you to chairs Mark Garrett, Lisa Ginter, Dr. Diego and Ginna Gutierrez, and to Foundation President Tye Grant for an unforgettable evening!”

Clark and Tavia’s presence at the event underscores their commitment to the development of their community in Kansas City. Despite his busy schedule, the Chiefs’ owner has made significant strides in advancing his team as well.

Clark Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs make progress in NFLPA annual team report

In the recent NFLPA report cards for the 2024-25 season, Clark Hunt has made significant improvements. Known for limited communication with his players, he improved from F- to C-. The Chiefs also hired a full-time team dietician and installed an air-conditioning system for the indoor practice facility.

Hunt’s biggest criticism has been his failure to upgrade the locker room facilities, where he received a D-. However, he cited a lack of time as the reason, possibly due to the impending renovation or development of a new stadium. As a result, the Chiefs improved from an abysmal 31st last year to 26th this year. While it's not much, Hunt has made noticeable progress.

