In Pics: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin ties knot with his fiancée Caitlin Winfrey in Mexico

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders had an impressive season. After going 12-5, the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in the playoffs before being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.

Ad

This offseason has been even more exciting for Terry McLaurin as the wide receiver announced that he married longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Winfrey on February 15, 2025.

"The McLaurins❤️ Proverbs 18:22"-the Washington Commanders wide receiver wrote on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the carousel of photos, McLaurin shared photos of their big day that took place in Los Cabos, Mexico.

McLaurin and new wife Caitlin Winfrey. (Photos via McLaurin's Instagram)

The All-Pro wide receiver shared a photo that showed their wedding date embroidered on the cuff of his shirt. He also showed a photo of their hands with their wedding bands.

Ad

Additional photos from McLaurin's Instagram post.

McLaurin also shared a photo of the couple toasting their marriage as fireworks lit up the night sky behind them.

Ad

Terry McLaurin and wife Caitlin Winfrey met while in high school

Terry McLaurin and his wife Caitlin Winfrey met while both were students at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. While McLaurin went off to play college football at Ohio State, Winfrey earned a nursing degree from Indiana University.

McLaurin announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend in December 2023 with a post on Instagram. The Washington Commanders wide receiver proposed at the Butterfly Conservatory in Key West, Florida.

Ad

At the time of the engagement announcement, McLaurin expressed his excitement to spend forever with his longtime love.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with the person who has my heart. Caitlin, I thank God for granting me favor and bringing our journey’s together. I am so excited to see what he has in store for us as we navigate this life hand and hand. Home is wherever you are and I’m at my best when I’m with you. I love you❤️."-McLaurin wrote

Ad

As for his NFL career, wide receiver Terry McLaurin will look to build on the Washington Commanders success in 2024 and make another playoff run again in 2025. McLaurin finished the season with 1,096 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations