In Pics: Cooper DeJean's GF Steph Wilfawn recaps unforgettable week after Eagles' Super Bowl win against Chiefs

It’s been a week that Cooper DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, will never forget. With the celebrations for the Philadelphia Eagles winning their second Super Bowl over the Chiefs on Feb.9 in full swing, Steph took to Instagram and shared some fantastic photos.

One photo shows Steph in a black mesh top with "33" on the back, a nod to Cooper’s number. In another picture, Cooper DeJean proudly held the Lombardi trophy while wearing his sports jersey, celebrating with Steph.

The fourth photo shows a large crowd on a balcony celebrating Friday's Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Another photo showed Steph posing with a friend at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Next, a solo shot showed Steph in black clothing from the Super Bowl 2025 day in NOLA.

Finally, a photo of Steph Wilfawn kissing Cooper DeJean's poster was at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

"This past week has been nothing short of amazing. The Lord has definitely blessed us! Beyond proud of my world champion. I love you, Philly! 🤍” read the caption of the IG Post.

Cooper DeJean and Steph Wilfawn have reportedly been together since April 2024, per People Magazine.

Steph is a TikTok star and a student at the University of Iowa, where she’s studying enterprise leadership and human relations.

Cooper DeJean's girlfriend celebrates Super Bowl win with two-word tribute

On Feb. 9, not only did Cooper DeJean win his first Super Bowl with the Eagles, but he also celebrated his 22nd birthday. Subsequently, his girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, showed her love and support for him with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She shared a video of Cooper performing on the field and wrote just two words:

“Happy Birthday.”

Steph Wilfawn hyped her boyfriend and Eagles star Cooper DeJean after the Super Bowl 2025 win. (Credits: IG/@stephwilfawn)

Steph also posted a childhood photo of Cooper, showing him as a little boy wearing a shirt with “CR” on it. The image reminded the Eagles fans of how far he has come.

Cooper’s Super Bowl moment was unforgettable. He intercepted Patrick Mahomes' throw and ran 38 yards for a touchdown, which was crucial in Philadelphia's 40-22 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs.

