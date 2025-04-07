In Pics: Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane throws lavish baby shower as they await baby No. 2

Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane are expecting their second baby. The pair often updates their fans about their personal and professional lives on social media and Jane shared glimpses of her baby shower online.

Ad

On Sunday, Dallas quarterback Will Grier’s wife Jeanne shared a story on Instagram where she has around 53.3K followers. In the picture, she provided a glimpse of Sarah Jane's lavish baby shower. The story was later reshared by Jane on Instagram.

Still from Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane's Instagram story/@sarahjane

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane are the proud parents of a daughter named Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. The pair welcomed their first child in February 2024.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earlier this year in February, Prescott and his fiancée celebrated the first birth anniversary of their baby with a joint post on Instagram. The pair recapped beautiful moments with their daughter from her birth, including them enjoying vacation with her and other adorable moments of her sleeping and playing.

"Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much MJ Rose," Sarah Jane captioned the post.

Ad

Ad

In December 2024, they announced that they were expecting their second baby, another baby girl. In an interview with SI back in December 2024, Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott revealed that their baby is due on May 22, 2025. Moreover, the couple has even planned a name for their baby girl. Her middle name would be "Rayne" but the couple kept the baby's full name a secret.

Dak Prescott's fiancée shares a rare glimpse into her life lately

Last week, Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shared a post on Instagram where she boasts 122K followers. She posted a slew of pictures to provide a rare glimpse of her life lately.

Ad

"The good life ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

Ad

Sarah Jane posted some adorable pictures of their one-year-old daughter Margaret along with some family snaps. In one of the pictures Jane shared, she and the Cowboys quarterback posed with their daughter while Jane was flaunting her budding baby bump. The family of three posed in front of a big rose wall, which had "The Prescotts" written on it.

Another adorable picture that stood out from the post is of Sarah Jane and Margaret. The mother-daughter duo were in matching pink outfits while both looked at each other. She also shared a snap of her gym session while pregnant with her second child.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.