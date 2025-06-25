(In Pics) JJ Watt shares heartwarming pictures welcoming second son Niko to the family

Father’s Day weekend brought double the joy to JJ Watt's household. The former Houston Texans defensive end and his wife, Kealia Watt, welcomed their second child, Niko Benjamin.
JJ and Kealia gave fans a peek into their world with photos. The snaps showed a newborn cradled gently, proud parents glowing and big brother Koa beside the newest family member.
"Overcome with joy and gratitude. Niko Benjamin Watt 6.14.25," JJ tweeted on Tuesday.
The couple welcomed Koa in 2022.
JJ Watt discusses his son Koa's early athletic development
A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt became a central figure in Houston Texans history. He aldo played against his younger brothers in the league — linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and former fullback Derek Watt, who retired in March 2024.
JJ retired from the NFL in December 2022, ending a 12-year run. The team honored his legacy by inducting him into the Texans' Ring of Honor in June 2023.
Kealia Watt also made her mark in professional sports. A former NWSL forward, she played for the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars before deciding to step away from the game.
Koa might still be a toddler, but he's already making headlines. JJ told People Magazine that his son has already started to develop an early passion for sports. JJ and Kealia have been open about how much they value sports not only as a profession. It's also for developing discipline, confidence and resilience, regardless of whatever their children decide to do.
"He's really loving sports," JJ said on Wednesday. "He's got his own little basketball hoop and he loves to put the ball in the hoop. We obviously love sports because of everything that they teach kids. They teach discipline, they teach hard work, they teach teamwork."
While their playing days are behind them, JJ and Kealia haven’t strayed far from the world of sports. In 2023, they made headlines again, becoming minority owners of Burnley FC.
