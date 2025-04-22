J.J. Watt drops 1-word reaction on Burnley's promotion to Premier League

Burnley Football Club confirmed their return to the Premier League on Monday night via Instagram. Following their social media announcement post captioned “WE ARE BACK!”, part-owner and former defensive end J.J. Watt commented with a single word:

“BURNLEYYYYYYYY.”

Watt, who joined Burnley’s ownership group in May 2023, watched from afar on Monday as the Clarets held a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. The result confirmed promotion with two games to go. Watt had posted updates throughout the match and later followed up with a Twitter post that had a photo of him in Burnley gear, captioned:

“WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE!!!!!!!! Come On Burnley!!!!!”

Monday’s win came courtesy of two goals from Josh Brownhill. The result, along with Leeds United’s 6-0 win over Stoke City earlier in the day, also ensured Leeds’ promotion back to the top flight. Burnley and Leeds now sit tied at 94 points each, with the Championship title yet to be decided.

Burnley’s return comes a year after relegation under Vincent Kompany, who’s now at Bayern Munich. Scott Parker, appointed in July last year, has led a turnaround campaign with a record of 26 wins, 16 draws and 2 losses. Burnley has scored 61 goals and conceded 15.

For Parker, this is his third promotion to the Premier League as a manager. He’s done so before with Fulham and Bournemouth. Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Parker acknowledged his past career setbacks and praised the support of those around him.

J.J. Watt’s connection to Burnley continues to grow, with this promotion marking a high point since joining the club’s leadership.

J.J. Watt earns $14M in new role as CBS’s No. 2 NFL analyst

J.J. Watt has secured a $14 million role as CBS’s No. 2 analyst. The retired defensive end transitioned to broadcasting after ending a 12-year NFL career in 2022, where he earned an estimated $130 million in salary. His on-field experience now supports his new position in front of the camera.

The 36-year-old retired after the 2022 season with the Cardinals. That year, he recorded 39 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games. In late Sep. 2022, he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation but continued to play. He confirmed his retirement shortly after the season’s end.

Watt had signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021. He played through a shoulder injury that season before returning for the Wild Card Round.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

