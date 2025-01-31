In Pics: Justin Reid celebrates huge family milestone before Super Bowl

Justin Reid will be playing for a historic third straight Super Bowl title next week in New Orleans. Before that, he celebrated another milestone, this time on a personal level.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs safety and his girlfriend Marissa Rand, whom he has been dating since September 2022, announced on Instagram that they had named their first daughter and child Cielle. The post was accompanied by images from a maternity shoot.

Cielle was born on January 20. Reid spoke about the birth of his daughter during a presser before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

"It was a busy weekend for me - I had my baby girl which was the highlight - even better than the divisional win! I got to go to the birth center, I saw her being born and didn’t feel anything but love and so much happiness holding her,” Reid said (via ClutchPoints).

Justin Reid discusses Chiefs' 2024 roster returns ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Within the Chiefs' current roster, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the most vocal players when it comes to addressing the media - both being the main stars. Justin Reid is seemingly one of the quieter ones but he made an exception on Thursday when he spoke about the roster and how it evolved throughout the season.

"Every year is so different. I think what's made this so cool is that, in a lot of ways, it's like the reunion type of year," Reid said (via A to Z Sports). "We've had guys coming back ... Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jody Fortson. (Former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins) came to the team mid-season, been a huge help.

"I think this is the most injury-riddled year that we've had. And, you know, overcoming that and still finding ways to go out and get wins no matter if it's special teams, offense, or defense."

He also revealed a rather hilarious reason why winning the Super Bowl was a must for him.

"Those ticket prices are running up, man. Like, I got 30 of them. We're excited to play, and we're chasing glory, but we gotta win just for me to break even," he said.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox on February 9.

