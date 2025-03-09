In Pics: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin enjoys scenic Montana trip with George Kittle and Trent Taylor’s wives

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, posted multiple pictures on her Instagram stories on Thursday from her recent scenic vacation in Montana. According to her Instagram posts, she was accompanied by the wives of tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Trent Taylor.

The wives of the 49ers players spent their time snow biking and enjoying their time together. In one of the snaps, Sarah Taylor and Claire Kittle appeared to be wrestling in the snow.

Kristin wrote:

“These two wrestling per usual.”

Kristin Juszczyk and San Francisco 49ers wives enjoy their trip to Montana

In another story, she posed with Sarah Taylor, Claire Kittle and Stephanie Toilolo, wife of former NFL tight end Levine Toilolo, with the caption:

“Couplea shredders,” while dressed in gear for snow biking, including a helmet.

Kristin Juszczyk and several other San Francisco 49ers wives enjoy their trip to Montana

Despite the cold weather in Montana, Kristin and her friends turned up the heat with some cowboy style. The California-based Kristin showed off her purple bodysuit, accompanied by a belt around her waist and a white cowboy hat. She captioned the post, “Yeehaw.”

Kristin followed it up with more pictures the next day from her Montana trip, revealing other members of the big group vacation, which included several other wives of the San Francisco 49ers players.

Liz Jones, wife of Christian Jones; Camille Kennard, wife of Ben Peterson, head of player health and performance; and Natalie Petratis Reed, wife of former NFL defensive end Brooks Reed, accompanied Kristin and the gang.

Kristin Juszczyk and group celebrate Stephanie Toilolo's birthday

The group moved to Lone Mountain Ranch for the next stop of their trip, where they rented cabins for their stay and enjoyed a cowboy-style vacation in the snow. In one of the clips uploaded by Liz Jones on her IG story, the girls appeared to be enjoying their time in the hot tub.

She wrote:

“This is our cold plunge,” while tagging Stephanie Toilolo, Camille Kennard, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Sarah Taylor.

Kristin Juszczyk and other San Francisco 49ers wives enjoy their trip to Montana

Meanwhile, in another clip uploaded by Stephanie Toilolo on her IG story, the guys were seen jumping and playing in the snow.

She wrote:

“Cowboy cold plunge at its finest. @Levine_Toilolo yeah, don’t forget the hair lol.”

She also tagged Brooks Reed, Christian Jones and Devon Kennard.

The group then celebrated Stephanie Toilolo’s birthday together at the ranch. In a story uploaded by Liz Jones, they were seen enjoying an evening of dining and drinks while listening to a live performance.

