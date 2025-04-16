In Pics: Ladd McConkey's post-wedding shoot with college sweetheart Sydney Horne is straight out of a fairytale

The Los Angeles Chargers star Ladd McConkey married the love of his life Sydney Horne in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Saturday. Almost a day later, the couple shared a joint Instagram post to announce their marriage to fans and recap beautiful memories from their wedding day.

According to the pictures, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a countryside ranch surrounded by scenic mountains. In the first picture, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while posing alongside what looks to be a white 1965 Buick Skylark convertible.

The second slide of the IG post featured a beautiful picture of Sydney Horne flaunting her bridal dress with a mesmerizing view of the lake in the background. In the third picture, the two could be seen showing off their wedding rings together while expressing excitement.

The other slides featured different pictures from their wedding photoshoot, highlighting multiple memories from the couple's special day. In the caption, McConkey expressed how it was the "best day" to get married to her "bestfriend" and wrote:

"Officially 'us'. The best day ever getting to marry my bestfriend! 4.12.25"

Ladd McConkey got married to Sydney Horne less than a year after exchanging rings in July 2024. The couple has been together since their high school days and decided to finally get married on Saturday.

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney Horne penned down a special message for Chargers WR

On Tuesday, Sydney Horne celebrated her wedding with Ladd McConkey via an Instagram post featuring her adorable moments from their marriage. In the caption, she penned an emotional message, expressing her happiness about marriage.

"Everything I’ve ever wanted- I’ll love you forever!! Cheers to us,” Horne wrote.

"My love," McConkey commented, sharing his reaction to Horne's wholesome tribute to their marriage.

Before Sydney Horne walked down the aisle to Ladd McConkey, she went viral for her emotional 4-word message for the Chargers wide receiver. Moreover, Horne's message came shortly after she recapped her beautiful memories from her bridal luncheon.

