Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne sends 4-word message to Chargers WR before walking down aisle

The wedding day has officially arrived for Los Angeles Chargers star Ladd McConkey and his fiancée Sydney Horne. The couple was all set to get married on Saturday, and Horne could not control her excitement. On Friday, she shared a quick look at their wedding venue.

Sydney shared an Instagram story featuring a picture with Ladd McConkey. In the snapshot, the couple shared a kiss at their wedding venue.

"See you here tomorrow," Horne captioned her IG story.

McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne sends 4-word message to Chargers WR before walking down aisle (Image Credit: Horne)

The IG story was followed by another picture from the morning of their wedding day. Horne posted a mirror selfie wearing a white silk night dress, as she prepared to walk down the aisle to her soon-to-be husband Ladd McConkey.

"Wedding day," Horne wrote in the caption.

Horne's pictures from the wedding day came two days after McConkey posted about the big day. He reshared a post from their engagement on his IG story on Wednesday.

"3 days until we say I do. I can't wait to call you my wife! I love you! @sydneyhorne," McConkey wrote via his IG story.

Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne thanks family & friends for 'beautiful' pre-wedding shower

Last month, Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne's close friends and family threw a special pre-marriage shower. Horne recapped her "beautiful" memories from the shower, featuring her moments with the wide receiver.

"Less than a month until we say I do. Thankful for the best family & friends for such a beautiful shower," Horne captioned her IG post.

In the first picture, the couple shared a side hug, followed by a picture of them sharing a kiss. In the third picture, the two smiled at each other. The other slides in the IG post featured the couple's moments with family and friends.

Horne also shared moments from a special pink-themed bridal shower. But before getting their hands on wedding preparations, the couple enjoyed an offseason vacation in Wyoming.

