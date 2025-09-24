Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes is sharing birthday wishes for a close friend. On Wednesday, Barnes shared snapshots on her Instagram Story, wishing her friend Olivia birthday wishes on her 22nd birthday. In the first photo, she shared a photo of herself and her friend toasting while wearing pink dresses. &quot;CHEERS to 22!&quot; @oliviakashmore-Barnes captioned the post.Madelyn Barnes celebrated a friend's birthday. (Photo via Madelyn Barnes' Instagram Story)Barnes then shared another photo, this time with the ladies wearing yellow and green dresses. She added a crown to her friend's picture and expressed her love.&quot;Hope your day is everything you wanted and more! Love you so big!&quot;-Barnes wrote.Madelyn Barnes shared another birthday tribute. (Photo via Madelyn Barnes' Instagram Story)Madelyn Barnes recently began her senior year at the University of Oklahoma. Madelyn Barnes summer offseason adventures with Quinn EwersBefore Quinn Ewers embarked on his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, he enjoyed some downtime with girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes. In July, Barnes shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting their summer adventures. In some of the photos, the couple can be seen enjoying a day at Walt Disney World. In another photo, the couple enjoyed time in Miami together. &quot;A summer well spent!✨&quot;-Barnes wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadelyn Barnes and Quinn Ewers attended rival universities as he was the quarterback for the University of Texas and she still attends the University of Oklahoma. The couple made their relationship &quot;Instagram Official&quot; in February 2023 and have shown support for each other on social media since. Ewers originally started his collegiate football career at Ohio State and then transferred after his freshman season. In 2022, he became the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, a position he held for three seasons, leading the Longhorns to a 27-9 record. Shoulder injuries in his senior season dropped Ewers' draft stock and he fell to the seventh-round when the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the 231st pick. Quinn Ewers is currently third on the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa and then Zach Wilson ahead of him.