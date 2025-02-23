In Pics: Patrick Mahomes' wife goes all out for daughter Sterling's fourth birthday with adorable "Bluey"-themed bash

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, celebrated a milestone on Thursday: their eldest child Sterling Skye's fourth birthday. For Saturday's party, they went with a "Bluey" theme.
Below are images from the occasion, featuring predominantly blue, pink and yellow balloons. Sterling can be seen wearing a baby blue jumper and pants:
Below is her birthday cake - the bottom layer is frosted in blue and features a Bluey face. The top two layers are frosted pink and are primarily themed after Bluey's sister Bingo:
And the boxes where the cake stood
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany had also commemorated daughter Sterling Skye's fourth birthday with flamingo-themed day
The couple had also celebrated Sterling Skye's birthday by showing her a pink cake topped with a pair of flamingos and decorated with "leaves". Footage of it can be seen below (via Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Stories):
After that, Sterling Skye went to the pool and rode a flamingo inflatable:
She also got a makeover for a mini-shoot, including extensions and a new ponytail for her hair, which had been cut earlier this month.
Finally, Britanny and Patrick Mahomes jointly posted this message on their Instagram accounts:
"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!
"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more. Keep being you baby girl!!!"
Sterling Skye is the eldest of the Mahomes' children, born in 2021. She has two younger siblings: a brother, Patrick Lavon III, more commonly known as Bronze, who was born in November 2022; and a sister, Golden Raye, who was born last month during the Wildcard Round of the playoffs.
