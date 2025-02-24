In Pics: Patriots icon Julian Edelman joins Snoop Dogg to support LA fire recovery efforts

Former NFL star Julian Edelman was joined by American rapper Snoop Dogg at a charity event supporting the Los Angeles wildfire recovery. On Sunday, the former New England Patriots wide receiver attended the Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game. He was joined by his daughter Lily at the Crypto.com Arena for the event benefiting LA fire relief.

Edelman shared several pictures and a video of the charity event on his Instagram account. The NFL star was also joined by Snoop Dogg, along with other celebrities.

Edelman posted a picture with Dogg on his social media handle. Along with that, he posted some other snaps from the event, including one in which he posed with his little daughter, another where he was helping his daughter put on skates, and a sweet moment of the father-daughter duo skating together.

He also posted a video of Snoop Dogg while having a good chat. In the clip, Edelman asked his daughter about her favorite rapper, to which Lily adorably responded by looking at Dogg:

"You."

Hearing the reply, Snoop celebrated by dancing.

Sharing the post on his Instagram account, Edelman wrote in the caption:

"Great day for a great cause."

The LA wildfire had severely affected the area earlier in January. It caused major damage in Southern California, with hundreds of buildings collapsing due to the horrific wildfire. In the charity event, the celebrities came forward for a skating event to raise funds for LA fire relief.

Julian Edelman shares an adorable post featuring daughter Lily on Valentine's Day

Julian Edelman shares a close bond with his daughter Lily, whom he welcomed in 2016 with Ella Rose. The father and daughter have been really good friends for years, and even the little one attended his games while he was playing to cheer for him.

Last week, while celebrating Valentine's Day, Edelman shared a heartfelt post featuring his daughter while wishing her on Valentine's Day. He posted a series of pictures of his daughter from their vacation, along with some other sweet moments.

Sharing the post, Edelman also wrote a sweet message for his daughter.

"Happy Valentine’s to my forever girl," Edelman wrote in the caption of the post.

Edelman’s daughter is a fan of Taylor Swift, and he even attended the Grammy-winning singer’s concert with Lily.

