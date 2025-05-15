In Pics: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek braves 10-degree chill at 12,000 feet for 2025 SI Swimsuit’s shoot

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has taken on extreme conditions for her 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. She posed in just 10-degree weather at 12,000 feet high in the snowy Swiss Alps near Saas-Fee.

On Instagram, Camile shared three HD images from the shoot on Thursday, and wrote:

"12,000 ft up in the Swiss Alps at 10 degrees with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for my 8th year!!!!!!!! I LOVE IT HERE ❄️🇨🇭DREAM SNOW SHOOT ACHIEVED!!"

Camille wore swimsuits by Norma Kamali, along with jackets from OW Collection and boots by INUIKII. Her outfits mixed beach style with winter fashion, creating a cool "ice queen" look.

Camille has been part of the SI Swimsuit issue every year since 2018.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is particularly special for Camille Kostek because it marks her seventh consecutive appearance in the iconic magazine.

Additionally, Kostek participated in a media tour across New York City, including a stop at the Empire State Building, where she posed on the 102nd floor to celebrate the issue’s launch.

(Source: Via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

In 2018, Gronkowski's girlfriend, Kostek joined the SI Swim Search, the brand’s first open contest for new models, and won. That victory landed her in the 2018 Swimsuit issue.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2019, when she landed the cover of SI Swimsuit.

Before her modeling career, Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.

Alix Earle sent one-word message to Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek, forthe 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle, is in complete awe of Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek. After Camille posted the pictures from the Swiss Alps on Instagram, Alix commented,

"Framing this."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @camillekostek)

Alix Earle landed her second feature with the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was photographed in Jamaica by Yu Tsai.

For the shoot, she wore vibrant Rastafarian-inspired colors and crochet bikinis.

This year’s issue also features Lions QB Jared Goff's wife, Christen Goff, Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham, Roshumba Williams and XANDRA.

