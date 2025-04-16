IN Pics: Titans QB Will Levis and his sister Kelley leave California on a high note

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' stay with the Tennessee team may end soon, but Levis is probably not bothered about it, at least not for the moment. He is enjoying his off-season break with his sister eldest sister, Kelley. Will shared a few photos on his Instagram story on Monday as the 25-year-old visited Disneyland with his sister to sign off from California on a high note.

In one of the photos, Will posed with Kelley as they stood beside Goofy. The siblings wore black casuals for their adventurous outing. Will wore a plain black T-shirt with a round neck and a pair of brown shorts with a brown cap. Meanwhile, Kelley wore a black top with black yoga track pants and a pink butterfly hairband that resembled Minnie Mouse’s iconic hairband. Will wrote in one of his Instagram stories:

“Last day in Cali done right.”

Will Levis and his sister Kelley Levis at Disneyland

Will and Kelley shared a few more snaps from their outing as the siblings relived their childhood at Disneyland on the last day of their California trip. They also visited Laguna Beach, as revealed by Kelley’s Instagram post on Saturday. She captioned it:

“Not bad ! @will_levis.”

Kelley shared multiple snaps from the beach, including a photo where Will appeared to be eating a snack. The Levis siblings twinned their outfits with matching headgear from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Besides Kelley, Will has two more sisters: Claire and Jill. Just like their brother, the three daughters of Mike and Beth share the genetics for athletic physiques and sports backgrounds.

Kelley graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she pursued a Bachelor's in Biology. Claire is studying at the prestigious Northeastern University, while Jill, the youngest sister, is studying at Central Connecticut University. All three sisters of Will play lacrosse, while their mother was a renowned soccer player. Will and his father Mike, a tight end for Denison University, share a common love for football.

When Kelley Levis showed support for brother Will Levis at NFL draft

The Levis family has been extremely supportive of Will Levis’ NFL journey. In 2023, when Will was drafted by the Titans in the second round, Kelley shared an emotional photo on her Instagram story with a motivational message that read:

“Now let’s show ‘em @will_levis #titanup”

Kelley, with her sisters, was also present when Will Levis played his first game for the Titans. However, his performance wasn’t up to the mark last season. Since the Titans are expected to pick Cam Ward this draft, Will may have to look for a new team.

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

