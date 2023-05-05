IN PHOTOS: Will Levis’ sister Kelley celebrates as brother finally gets drafted by Tennessee Titans in 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis had a rough start in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of only four prospects left in the green room, even though he was a projected first-round selection.

The former Kentucky standout could have been chosen as early as the fourth overall selection by the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, they went with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

However, his agony ended when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round, 32 picks after number one overall pick Bryce Young. The Titans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to make Levis the second selection in round two after Joey Porter Jr.

One of Levis’ most loyal supporters is his sister, Kelley. She said on her Instagram account:

“Now let’s show ‘em @will_levis #titanup”

That post includes a photo of the Levis family hugging Will after Commissioner Roger Goodell called his name.

The Levis family celebrates after Will Levis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans (Image credit: Instagram.com/kelleylevis)

Kelley Levis also posted photos of her experience during the 2023 draft in Kansas City with her family and Will’s girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Kelley Levis, at the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Instagram.com/kelleylevis)

The Levis family at the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Instagram.com/kelleylevis)

The Levis sisters with Gia Duddy at the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Instagram.com/kelleylevis)

Will and Kelley Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Instagram.com/kelleylevis)

With Will Levis getting much attention because of his plummeting draft stock, Kelley’s Instagram followers have substantially increased. From a little over 5,000 during the draft’s first day, she now has over 16,000 IG followers.

Will Levis has a chip on his shoulder

Will Levis shouted “Let’s go!” upon hearing his name called in the 2023 draft. He now knows where he will play, even though he isn’t in the green room anymore. It’s an unexpected outcome, considering that ESPN Analytics projected a 92 percent chance he would be taken in the top ten.

Levis' slide on the draft board will also hurt his income potential. Aside from not having a fifth-year option, there is a $24 million difference between the rookie-scale contracts of Anthony Richardson and Levis.

The Colts might offer Richardson a contract of approximately $34 million, with a $22 million signing bonus. Meanwhile, Will Levis can earn as much as $9.5 million with a $4 million signing bonus.

Kelley and the entire Levis family have Will’s back as he competes for the Titans’ starting quarterback position. However, he must unseat veteran play-caller Ryan Tannehill and hurdle Malik Willis to start in Week 1.

While he looks forward to a fruitful NFL career, Levis' toe injury remains a concern. Teams interested in taking him earlier ultimately begged off because of the lingering condition. However, he proclaimed that he could participate in OTAs and training camps at once without injury.

With everything that has happened, Will Levis will be ready to prove doubters wrong. It remains to be seen if he will make Tannehill expendable after the 2023 NFL season.

