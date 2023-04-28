Who is Will Levis’ sister Kelley Levis? All you need to know about Kentucky QB’s family

Will Levis and his family have not had an excellent start to the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Penn State and Kentucky quarterback went undrafted in the first round, despite being projected as a top-10 selection.

Aside from the hype around him, Will's sister, Kelley Levis, has piqued the attention of everyone who watched Day 1 of the draft.

Kelley Levis posted her 2023 NFL Draft pass as "Guest of Will Levis." (Image credit: Instagram/kelleylevis)

Kelley is a combination of beauty and brains. She completed her biology degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2023. At the same time, she did a two-year Certificate in Entrepreneurship and also studied Liberal Arts and Business at IES Abroad in Barcelona, Spain.

She took up these courses to fulfill the goals she wrote in her LinkedIn bio, which read:

“She plans to pursue a career in the medical device industry where she can apply her background knowledge of the life sciences, with a commercial approach and focus in sales and marketing.”

As per her work experience, she was a Research and Development Intern at Roper Thermals LLC from June to August 2022. Roper Thermals is North America’s oldest operating phase change materials manufacturer.

In 2019, Will Levis’s sister did her secondary education at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut. Aside from being an Academic All-American Gymnast, she was also a varsity player for indoor track, gymnastics and lacrosse.

Will Levis belongs to a family of athletes

If his sister has achieved a lot, Will Levis has also got impressive academic credentials. He has a bachelor’s degree from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business and a Master’s from Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics.

He also excelled in sports like her sister, Kelley, especially in his two playing years for the Wildcats. In 2021, he had 3,202 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns. A year later, he finished with 2,513 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Will Levis got his athletic genes from his father, Mike, who played football at Ohio’s Denison University. Meanwhile, his mother, Beth Kelley, was a two-time All-American soccer player at Yale. She's also a Connecticut Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame inductee.

Will also had an uncle who played football at Yale. His great-grandfather, All-American football player Alva Kelley, coached at Cornell, Yale, Brown, Colgate, and Hobart. Likewise, his maternal grandfather, David Kelley, is a football and wrestling varsity at the University of Massachusetts.

Kelley and Will have two more siblings: Jill and Claire. The Levis family and his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, accompanied him to the 2023 NFL Draft.

