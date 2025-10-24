  • home icon
  • NFL
  • (IN PICS) Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off $94,500 Birkin bag in chic black dress for night out

(IN PICS) Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off $94,500 Birkin bag in chic black dress for night out

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:37 GMT
The Model Experience
Keeta Vaccaro showed off her designer bag. - Source: Getty

On Friday morning, Keeta Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her look for a night out with her friends. In the Instagram post, Vaccaro could be seen wearing a long black sleeveless gown with ruching in the middle. The halter top dress featured a slit in the back.

Ad

Vaccaro posed for photos by herself as well as with other ladies, as they enjoyed their night out. One aspect of the photo that stood out though was her red Birkin handbag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The red Hermes Birkin Crocodile leather handbag retails for $94,500 online. The bag is accentuated with gold aspects and two double stitched handles along with a toggle and a lock.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Vaccaro enjoyed a night out with friends and showed off her Hermes Birkin handbag. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro&#039;s Instagram)
Vaccaro enjoyed a night out with friends and showed off her Hermes Birkin handbag. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram)

In reshared stories on her Instagram Story, Vaccaro enjoyed a dinner and live music on her night out with friends.

Ad

Keeta Vaccaro has focused on health and wellness

Keeta Vaccaro has spent the last few months sharing her health, wellness and fitness regimen with her 96,000 followers on Instagram. The entrepreneur and mom of an infant daughter, recently shared a Pilates workout she took part in.

Vaccaro shared a look at her workout in a two-piece pink athletic wear outfit and kept the color scheme going with a pink yoga mat. In the caption she shared that her workout was a source of meditation for her.

Ad
"movement as meditation," Vaccaro captioned the post.
Ad

Vaccaro has had a tumultuous last few months as she is currently going through a divorce from Tyreek Hill. She filed for divorce from Hill in April, just one day after police were called to their condo in Miami. Vaccaro's mother called authorities, reporting an assault, no arrests were made.

Vaccaro and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver got married in November 2023 during the team's bye week. In the summer of 2024 they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Capri Hill was born in November and the estranged couple is currently sharing custody of their daughter.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications