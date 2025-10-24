(IN PICS) Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off $94,500 Birkin bag in chic black dress for night out

On Friday morning, Keeta Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her look for a night out with her friends. In the Instagram post, Vaccaro could be seen wearing a long black sleeveless gown with ruching in the middle. The halter top dress featured a slit in the back. Vaccaro posed for photos by herself as well as with other ladies, as they enjoyed their night out. One aspect of the photo that stood out though was her red Birkin handbag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe red Hermes Birkin Crocodile leather handbag retails for $94,500 online. The bag is accentuated with gold aspects and two double stitched handles along with a toggle and a lock. Vaccaro enjoyed a night out with friends and showed off her Hermes Birkin handbag. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram)In reshared stories on her Instagram Story, Vaccaro enjoyed a dinner and live music on her night out with friends. Keeta Vaccaro has focused on health and wellness Keeta Vaccaro has spent the last few months sharing her health, wellness and fitness regimen with her 96,000 followers on Instagram. The entrepreneur and mom of an infant daughter, recently shared a Pilates workout she took part in. Vaccaro shared a look at her workout in a two-piece pink athletic wear outfit and kept the color scheme going with a pink yoga mat. In the caption she shared that her workout was a source of meditation for her. &quot;movement as meditation,&quot; Vaccaro captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro has had a tumultuous last few months as she is currently going through a divorce from Tyreek Hill. She filed for divorce from Hill in April, just one day after police were called to their condo in Miami. Vaccaro's mother called authorities, reporting an assault, no arrests were made.Vaccaro and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver got married in November 2023 during the team's bye week. In the summer of 2024 they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Capri Hill was born in November and the estranged couple is currently sharing custody of their daughter.