In Pics: Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro enjoy winter retreat in Aspen with their baby girl Capri

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, keeps her 96,000+ followers on Instagram updated about her day-to-day life by regularly posting updates about her routine and the places that she visits. During this NFL offseason, Vaccaro and her husband, Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill, are on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

On Sunday, Hill shared a story on his Instagram handle posing with his wife while on vacation. The NFL star donned an off-white jacket and off-white pants while taking a mirror selfie, and his wife was styled in an all-black outfit.

Screengrab of Tyreek Hill's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@cheetah)

Vaccaro has been sharing pictures from her vacation since Friday, and on Sunday, she posted some snaps featuring her daughter, Capri. The mother-daughter duo wore matching pink outfits for the outing. Vaccaro shared the snaps without a caption.

In one of the photos, Keeta Vaccaro wore a pink top and cream-colored pants, paired with sunglasses, and she posed while sitting in a car with the mountain slopes in the background. She also posted another photograph, from what appeared to be a restaurant, with her daughter Capri, who stole the limelight with a pink woolen outfit. In another picture, Vaccaro was captured kissing Capri while sitting near the fireplace at the restaurant.

Tyreek Hill's wife has posted several other photos from her vacation on her Instagram handle. A few days back, she posted some pictures of her posing in the sunlight, wearing all black. Along with the photographs, she wrote in the caption:

"Day 1 🖤"

Prior to that post, Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her journey to Aspen on what seemed to be a private plane. She posted pictures and videos from her flight, along with the caption that said:

"On the way to Aspen 🏂❄️."

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro tries snowboarding in Aspen

On Saturday, Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared two posts on her Instagram account about her snowboarding experience in Aspen, Colorado. She shared a few photographs and videos from the mountain slopes. She snowboarded while dressed in an all-white outfit.

"One of my favorite sports 🏂☀️💕🖤," she said while sharing her snowboarding photographs.

Meanwhile, in another post, she shared a video of her snowboarding.

Vaccaro and Hill went public with their relationship in early 2021. They got married in November 2023 and welcomed their first child, Capri Hill, in November last year.

