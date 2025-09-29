  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "In playoffs, he's like Zach Wilson": Tom Brady's ex-teammate takes jab at Dak Prescott while comparing Cowboys QB with 7x champ

"In playoffs, he's like Zach Wilson": Tom Brady's ex-teammate takes jab at Dak Prescott while comparing Cowboys QB with 7x champ

By Nishant
Published Sep 29, 2025 15:32 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

LeSean McCoy discussed Dak Prescott’s regular season performance and his playoff inconsistencies.

Ad

The former NFL running back compared Prescott's regular season production with Tom Brady's, and his playoff performance with Zach Wilson's.

“In the regular season looks like Dak number four is like number 12," McCoy said on Sunday, via "Speakeasy." And then the playoffs is that Zach Wilson?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has thrown for over 33,000 yards, 227 touchdowns and 89 interceptions in the regular season. In contrast, in seven playoff games, Prescott owns a 2-5 record with 1,962 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 91.8 passer rating.

Dallas and Green Bay battled to a 40-40 overtime tie on Sunday. Prescott completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in regulation, including one rushing score. George Pickens stepped up in CeeDee Lamb’s absence, hauling in 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs caught all three of Jordan Love’s touchdown passes for Green Bay, while Josh Jacobs gained 157 scrimmage yards.

Jerry Jones stands by choosing Dak Prescott after the Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was direct when asked why the team extended Dak Prescott rather than Micah Parsons following Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Packers.

“It’s very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind, and Micah wasn’t,” Jones said. “It’s just numbers, it’s that easy. And that’s not personal at all. The numbers just weren’t there with Micah.”
Ad

Parsons, now with Green Bay, remained disruptive despite Dallas limiting his impact for much of the game. He recorded a sack in overtime, which was the Packers' only quarterback takedown. Parsons finished with seven pressures, including six in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Jones credited the Cowboys’ offensive approach in handling Parsons.

“I knew that (Parsons) is the great player that he is," Jones said. "I like the way that we got ready to play him. We played him, we ran at him, but we knew he was there and he made a difference, but that’s the way it goes."
Ad

He also gave a clear stance on the outcome.

“Whether we like (the tie) or not, I’ll take my side of it, and Green Bay can have their side of it,” Jones said.

Dallas will be back in action on Sunday versus the New York Jets.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications