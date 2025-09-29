"In playoffs, he's like Zach Wilson": Tom Brady's ex-teammate takes jab at Dak Prescott while comparing Cowboys QB with 7x champ

LeSean McCoy discussed Dak Prescott’s regular season performance and his playoff inconsistencies.The former NFL running back compared Prescott's regular season production with Tom Brady's, and his playoff performance with Zach Wilson's.“In the regular season looks like Dak number four is like number 12,&quot; McCoy said on Sunday, via &quot;Speakeasy.&quot; And then the playoffs is that Zach Wilson?”The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has thrown for over 33,000 yards, 227 touchdowns and 89 interceptions in the regular season. In contrast, in seven playoff games, Prescott owns a 2-5 record with 1,962 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 91.8 passer rating.Dallas and Green Bay battled to a 40-40 overtime tie on Sunday. Prescott completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in regulation, including one rushing score. George Pickens stepped up in CeeDee Lamb’s absence, hauling in 134 yards and two touchdowns.Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs caught all three of Jordan Love’s touchdown passes for Green Bay, while Josh Jacobs gained 157 scrimmage yards.Jerry Jones stands by choosing Dak Prescott after the Cowboys-Packers tieCowboys owner Jerry Jones was direct when asked why the team extended Dak Prescott rather than Micah Parsons following Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Packers.“It’s very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind, and Micah wasn’t,” Jones said. “It’s just numbers, it’s that easy. And that’s not personal at all. The numbers just weren’t there with Micah.”Parsons, now with Green Bay, remained disruptive despite Dallas limiting his impact for much of the game. He recorded a sack in overtime, which was the Packers' only quarterback takedown. Parsons finished with seven pressures, including six in the fourth quarter and overtime.Jones credited the Cowboys’ offensive approach in handling Parsons.“I knew that (Parsons) is the great player that he is,&quot; Jones said. &quot;I like the way that we got ready to play him. We played him, we ran at him, but we knew he was there and he made a difference, but that’s the way it goes.&quot;He also gave a clear stance on the outcome.“Whether we like (the tie) or not, I’ll take my side of it, and Green Bay can have their side of it,” Jones said.Dallas will be back in action on Sunday versus the New York Jets.