“Indiana Prescott” “Transformed into full Texan”: NFL fans react to Dak Prescott’s stylish pregame outfit for Week 8 game vs. Broncos

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 26, 2025 20:25 GMT
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott arrived for the Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos stylishly. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was seen making his way into the locker room at Empower Field at Mile High in an outfit that got a lot of people talking ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Prescott, who has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, appeared in his black top and a crossed stripe baggy pants, while donning a black cowboy hat. It's not the first time the quarterback has shown up in a cowboy hat, but this comes once in a blue moon.

Following what has been an eventful season for him, Dak Prescott makes his way to the locker room with a lot of expectations for him in the Sunday game. The Broncos have been a tough team to beat this season, and the quarterback knows he needs to give his very best.

“We can play, we’re going to be tough,” Prescott said. “You better be ready to come in and fight on all phases, we’re going to give you everything that we’ve got. Resilient group. More importantly, a group that trusts each other, that has each other’s back, and we’re going to do whatever it takes."
There have been a lot of reactions from among NFL fans on the pregame outfit of Prescott ahead of the high-stakes encounter. The attention evidently showcases the level of fan expectations for him in Denver. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Dak Prescott reflects on his first meeting with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos were Dak Prescott's second game in the NFL as a rookie in 2016 after making his debut against the New York Giants in the season opener. Ahead of yet another game at Mile High, the quarterback reflected on his first experience against the Broncos.

"That was one was probably one of the uglier games of my career for sure," Prescott said. "I remember the big rain delay or lightning delay early in the game, I remember Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, they had some guys. Definitely remember that one. Fresh, obviously, going back there.”

Dak Prescott completed 30 of 50 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the game as the Cowboys suffered a 42-17 defeat. The Broncos remain one of the two teams, alongside the Buffalo Bills, that he's yet to win against in his NFL career. He's aiming to change that on Sunday.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
