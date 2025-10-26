“Indiana Prescott” “Transformed into full Texan”: NFL fans react to Dak Prescott’s stylish pregame outfit for Week 8 game vs. Broncos

Dak Prescott arrived for the Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos stylishly. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was seen making his way into the locker room at Empower Field at Mile High in an outfit that got a lot of people talking ahead of the high-stakes encounter.Prescott, who has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, appeared in his black top and a crossed stripe baggy pants, while donning a black cowboy hat. It's not the first time the quarterback has shown up in a cowboy hat, but this comes once in a blue moon.Following what has been an eventful season for him, Dak Prescott makes his way to the locker room with a lot of expectations for him in the Sunday game. The Broncos have been a tough team to beat this season, and the quarterback knows he needs to give his very best.“We can play, we’re going to be tough,” Prescott said. “You better be ready to come in and fight on all phases, we’re going to give you everything that we’ve got. Resilient group. More importantly, a group that trusts each other, that has each other’s back, and we’re going to do whatever it takes.&quot;There have been a lot of reactions from among NFL fans on the pregame outfit of Prescott ahead of the high-stakes encounter. The attention evidently showcases the level of fan expectations for him in Denver. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:jamesWithABunchofNumbas @jameshe76471149LINK@toddarcher Indiana Prescottgab @gmb8524LINK@toddarcher Dak has transformed into full Texan 😂Karen (not the mean kind) @KarenLindeman60LINK@toddarcher I love his look today! ClassicJake Tarin @AintThatJakeLINK@toddarcher Always sharp and professional. Love it.Dan Borsch @dan_borschLINK@toddarcher Those pants though…. 😂Marinepython92 @nickm0245LINK@toddarcher The aura save the season king I need a dubDak Prescott reflects on his first meeting with the BroncosThe Denver Broncos were Dak Prescott's second game in the NFL as a rookie in 2016 after making his debut against the New York Giants in the season opener. Ahead of yet another game at Mile High, the quarterback reflected on his first experience against the Broncos.&quot;That was one was probably one of the uglier games of my career for sure,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;I remember the big rain delay or lightning delay early in the game, I remember Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, they had some guys. Definitely remember that one. Fresh, obviously, going back there.”Dak Prescott completed 30 of 50 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the game as the Cowboys suffered a 42-17 defeat. The Broncos remain one of the two teams, alongside the Buffalo Bills, that he's yet to win against in his NFL career. He's aiming to change that on Sunday.