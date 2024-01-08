Dak Prescott and Tony Romo have served as the bulk of the Dallas Cowboys experience since the 1990s. However, both quarterbacks have failed to reach an NFC championship game since 1995. However, it has never been easier for the team to do so since the 1995 Super Bowl win, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, a notorious villain in the Cowboys community, has declared Prescott the best NFC quarterback and a favorite to reach the NFC title game. Here's how he put it on Monday's edition of "Get Up":

"Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the National Football Conference. ... It comes down to the fact that the Dallas Cowboys, as presently constructed, the way things have fallen, I don't think there's any doubt that it should come down to the Dallas Cowboys meeting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game."

He continued, conceding his final point:

"I am an objective individual, and I am fair-minded. I will concede that this is the best shot that the Dallas Cowboys have had to make the Super Bowl since 1995."

In an interview, Stephen A. Smith revealed he can't stand the Cowboys and called their fans "disgusting" and "nauseating."

Does Dak Prescott have a home-field advantage in the playoffs?

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

After more than four months of competition against 15 other NFC teams, the Dallas Cowboys have acquired the second seed in the NFC. That meant the team could take the next week off in past years. However, thanks to changes in recent years, Dallas will be forced to play out every round of the playoffs.

That said, one bonus is that in all scenarios but one, they have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. First up, Dak Prescott will take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers will travel to AT&T Stadium for the franchise's first playoff game without Aaron Rodgers.

It will be coach Matt LaFleur's first playoff appearance since the end of the 2021 season, and, should he win the contest, it would be his first playoff win since the end of the 2020 season. If LaFleur wins, it would be the first playoff victory in a full stadium since the end of the 2019 season.

