Infuriating details reveal Tom Brady took $960k PPP loan days after buying multi-million dollar boat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady clocked in at number nine on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes of 2022 with reported earnings of $83.9 million for the year. It appears, however, to have not been enough for TB12 to invest in his own brand.

In a stunning revelation buried under even more stunning ones this week, the New York Post revealed that Tom Brady's business ventuInc.,TB12 Inc., received up to $1 million in federal funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any.Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. https://t.co/St2L95ODxr

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was meant to be a lifeboat for small businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the crunching losses accumulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. It appears the Bucs QB's company may have taken advantage of the same as part of the $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress back in March.

Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any.Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. https://t.co/St2L95ODxr It turns out that after @TomBrady took $1M from taxpayers for his business, he decided to buy a new 40-foot yacht named Viva A Vida for himself. twitter.com/SawyerHackett/… It turns out that after @TomBrady took $1M from taxpayers for his business, he decided to buy a new 40-foot yacht named Viva A Vida for himself. twitter.com/SawyerHackett/… https://t.co/fIHNXkTpEc

It appears Tom Brady's TB12 Inc. availed of the loan mere days after the superstar quarterback purchased a 40-foot yacht. He christened it “Viva a Vida” after his wife, Gisele Bundchen’s environmental initiative.

But with a new model coming out this year, Brady is upgrading to a 77-foot yacht.



He'll receive his $6M Wajer 77 later this year, which will keep the same name — "Viva a Vida."



(h/t Tom Brady used his $2M Wajer 55S for the Bucs Super Bowl parade in February.But with a new model coming out this year, Brady is upgrading to a 77-foot yacht.He'll receive his $6M Wajer 77 later this year, which will keep the same name — "Viva a Vida."(h/t @Forbes Tom Brady used his $2M Wajer 55S for the Bucs Super Bowl parade in February.But with a new model coming out this year, Brady is upgrading to a 77-foot yacht.He'll receive his $6M Wajer 77 later this year, which will keep the same name — "Viva a Vida."(h/t @Forbes) https://t.co/IKkxbS3yKX

Tom Brady earnings: Bucs superstar settles in at #1 on Forbes' highest-paid NLF players list

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that Tom Brady was crowned king of the realm for the first time since they started publishing a list of the league's highest-paid players.

Brady's earnings for the year are set to hit a reported $75 million before taxes and agents’ fees.

According to the New York Post, Brady has also inked a record deal with Fox Sports that will see him get the bag after he decides to call time on a glorious NFL career. The deal, which will see Brady take his place in the broadcasting booth, will see him earn a reported $375 million over 10 years.

Brady is one of many celebrities currently facing heat amid the White House's "This you?" campaign on Twitter.

The White House @WhiteHouse



twitter.com/Acyn/status/15… Acyn @Acyn Greene: For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven.. it’s completely unfair Greene: For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven.. it’s completely unfair https://t.co/V0yJWYSbot Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.twitter.com/Acyn/status/15…

With United States President Joe Biden announcing forgiving $10,000 in student debt for millions in the country, a number of politicians have been caught in the crossfire amid their criticism of what has been labeled "student loan socialism."

Brady's Bucs kick off regular season on September 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

On the field, Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in the season's first Sunday night game, which is, incidentally, the highest-selling game of the season on Stubhub at the time of writing.

Before the season opener, however, Bucs fans will be able to witness Tom Brady in action this weekend when the Bucs take on the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason finale.

