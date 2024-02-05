Inside Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury's $4,450,000 mansion that went viral during 2021 NFL draft

On the first night of the 2021 NFL draft, Kliff Kingsbury's home quickly went viral on social media. As NFL teams still took COVID-19 precautions, coaches' homes were turned into their war rooms. Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals head coach from 2019 to 2022, bought the $4.45 million home in March 2019, according to The Arizona Republic.

The 7,000-square-foot home was originally built in 2017 by world-famous architect Ilan Pivko. It has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a sprawling primary suite.

Kingsbury was shown sitting on a large white couch during the NFL draft's coverage with a wall of black trimmed windows in the background. The crisp, green backyard had a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and picturesque views of Camelback Mountain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kingsbury's home appeared to be quite a comfortable setup as he had a big screen television about his mantle and three other screens on the coffee table.

The home is in a small town called Paradise Valley, between Scottsdale and Phoenix. Olympic champion Michael Phelps and rock star Alice Cooper also own mansions in Paradise Valley.

There isn't any record of the home being put on the market after Kliff Kingsbury's departure from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 NFL season.

Kliff Kingsbury's net worth

On Sunday, Kliff Kingsbury was hired to be the next offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. This comes just one day after he was initially thought to take the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders. Contract talks didn't materialize, and Kingsbury was then interviewed by Washington.

Expand Tweet

While the details of his contract with Washington are currently unknown, Kliff Kingsbury has an estimated net worth of $15 million, according to Idol Net Worth. After his playing career at Texas Tech, where he was a quarterback, he wasn't able to pursue an NFL career after lingering injuries.

He began coaching in 2008 but didn't get his first head coaching position until 2013 with his alma mater, Texas Tech. After six seasons with the Red Raiders, he was hired by the Cardinals, where he was the head coach for four seasons.