"That skill set translates right now in 2022" - Colin Kaepernick backed to succeed in today's NFL

On Wednesday, news broke in the football world that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick got a tryout from the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Kaepernick said he would even accept a backup role upon returning to the NFL.

Schefter wrote on Twitter:

"Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.



More on NFL Live now. Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.More on NFL Live now. https://t.co/zAuWybhILx

ESPN's Louis Riddick spoke on Get Up about how Kaepernick would fit in with the Raiders on Get Up. Riddick thinks the quarterback could fit in with Josh McDaniels' offense.

Riddick said:

"I haven't seen Colin throw personally, so I don't know where he's at physically right now, but based on what we've seen on TV, and the fact that this is a young man who says he has dedicated himself to keeping himself in that position physically to where he can come in and compete again, I'm going to take him at his word for it. And knowing what he last looked like in 2016, that skill set translates right now in 2022 and Josh McDaniels as an offensive designer and an offensive play-caller knows exactly how to use a guy with Colin Kaepernick skill set, provided that in this individual workout, it's at a level that he feels will benefit this football team."

The Raiders currently have quarterbacks Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham, and Chase Garbers on their roster. Kaepernick would likely compete for the third-string spot with Stidham and Garbers.

Colin Kaepernick last played in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

It will be a remarkable comeback if Kaepernick makes the Las Vegas Raiders roster or any team's roster. Kaepernick hasn't taken the field in over five years, last playing in 2016.

Kaepernick is 28-30 as an NFL starter in his six-year career, making the playoffs in two seasons: 2012 and 2013. He has thrown an impressive 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of passes. He also added 2,300 rushing yards while scoring 13 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In his first career postseason start, he set an NFL single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 181 yards.

Kaepernick last played in 2016, where he went 1-10 as the starter. He threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and a few touchdowns. If signed to a team, he won't be the starter but has the chance to make a roster as a backup quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht