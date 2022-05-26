NFL News Roundup: Colin Kaepernick set to workout with Raiders; Judge provides major update in Jon Gruden lawsuit and more - 26 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw surprises at us every other day. While earlier blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on, a recent string of off-field developments too have taken fans by surprise.

With teams now preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022. With reports emerging which could potentially change the narrative for the league altogether, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

District court judge denies NFL's motion to strike down Jon Gruden's lawsuit against league

Jon Gruden may be without a job, but he picked up a major legal victory over the NFL on Wednesday afternoon. A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of the former Las Vegas Raiders coach in denying a motion by the league to dismiss the lawsuit against them.

The hearing took place at the Regional Justice Center to determine whether his lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell should proceed. Front Office Sports reported that the motion to compel arbitration was denied and that this could potentially lead to discovery:

"(Discovery) means that Gruden's attorneys could get access to all 650,000 emails obtained from Commanders investigation and any other info that relates to Gruden. There will be more fighting over those and the judge could seal those, keeping the public for them."

Raiders set to host Colin Kaepernick for workout as potential league return takes shape

Colin Kaepernick has been pushing hard to make a return to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has participated in multiple workouts throughout the course of the offseason and even put on a throwing display at Michigan's spring game with NFL scouts in attendance.

The quarterback has said that he would accept a backup role in the NFL, and there finally seems to be a team who would let him do so.

League insider Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to organize a workout with Kaepernick to see if he has what it takes to make it to their roster for the 2022 NFL season.

More on NFL Live now. Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.More on NFL Live now. https://t.co/zAuWybhILx

Raiders owner Mark Davis had earlier said that he would be keen to give Kaepernick the opportunity he craves if he can deliver on the talk.

Former Broncos player involved in airport brawl claims his innocence

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was recently in the news for being involved in a full-out with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport. The current CFL player was arrested following the incident.

With the brawl being recorded and going viral, it appears that the former Broncos player was the one who hit the employees first. But Langley's attorney, Alan Jackson, while speaking to TMZ, claimed the video does not tell the whole tale:

"Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to 'run the airport'. When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a 'd***' and a 'p***y' and challenging him to fight."

Jackson further went on to say:

"Footage from the airport security cameras establishes without question that Brendan was in reasonable fear of physical harm, and reasonably and lawfully defended himself. We do not expect charges to be filed against Brendan."

While Langley was arrested by law enforcement officials, the United Airlines worker was fired after the video surfaced on social media.

